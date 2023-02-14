Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford backed to stay; Red Devils have Marcel Sabitzer belief, and more - February 14, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their highly anticipated UEFA Europa League knockout playoff first leg against Barcelona on Thursday (February 16) at the Camp Nou. Erik ten Hag’s men arrive at the game buoyed by their win over Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, British football agent Haydn Dodge has backed Marcus Rashford to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils believe they can sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 14, 2023:

Marcus Rashford backed to stay

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a glorious run at Old Trafford this season.

Haydn Dodge has backed Marcus Rashford to sign a new deal with Manchester United.

The English forward has rediscovered himself under Ten Hag this season and is firing on all cylinders at the moment. However, his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. The Red Devils are eager to keep him at the club amid interest from potential suitors across Europe.

🏟️ 34 games

21 goals

8 assists



Marcus Rashford's season so far:
🏟️ 34 games
⚽️ 21 goals
🅰️ 8 assists
World-class numbers.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Dodge said that Rashford’s form could tempt Ten Hag to alter his plans to sign Harry Kane.

“I know Man United have been heavily linked with signing Harry Kane, but with Marcus Rashford showing the world exactly what he’s capable of, I think Erik Ten Hag’s plans may have changed slightly. I think he will go for a younger, more upcoming striker in the summer instead of Kane,” said Dodge.

He added:

“Ten Hag won’t want to bring a new player to the detriment of his most in-form attacker, which is why the club are already in advanced talks to renew his contract. I’m hearing positive things – it looks like he’ll end up signing the extension so I expect Rashford’s role at the club to become even bigger from this point.”

Rashford has amassed 21 goals and eight assists in 34 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United have Marcel Sabitzer belief

Marcel Sabitzer has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford last month.

Manchester United reckon they can complete a permanent deal for Marcel Sabitzer should the need arise, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Austrian midfielder is currently on loan at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich, having joined the Red Devils in January. The 28-year-old has slotted in seamlessly into Ten Hag’s team, helping deal with the absence of Christian Eriksen, who's sidelined with an injury.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won [🥇]

13/13 final third passes [🥇]

2 interceptions [🥇]



Marcel Sabitzer vs. Leeds [match rank]:
100% tackles won [🥇]
13/13 final third passes [🥇]
2 interceptions [🥇]
The engine in midfield.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Manchester United feel Sabitzer’s peripheral role with the Bavarians could make a move easier to complete.

“If Manchester United decide to bring in Sabitzer permanently, they feel a deal can be done. He’s not an important player at Bayern, so United feel they could find an agreement there, even though it’s too early to say for sure now if they will make that decision,” wrote Romano.

Sabitzer has made three appearances with the Red Devils, starting twice.

Red Devils locked in talks to extend Luke Shaw contract

Luke Shaw is one of Ten Hag’s most important players.

Manchester United are engaged in talks to keep Luke Shaw at Old Trafford, 90 Min reports.

The English full-back has been magnificent for Ten Hag this season, mastering both the full-back and centre-back positions. However, the 27-year-old is staring at an uncertain future, as his current contract runs out in less than 18 months.

. @LukeShawArmy Shaw isn’t talked about enough. His technical ability is ridiculous. He can switch from one position to another and play just as good. The game is too easy for him Shaw isn’t talked about enough. His technical ability is ridiculous. He can switch from one position to another and play just as good. The game is too easy for him https://t.co/gPlDnGbvPc

However, Shaw’s progress at Old Trafford has not gone unnoticed, and Ten Hag is impressed with his development. The Dutchman has already instructed the Red Devils to tie Shaw down to a new deal.

The two parties are locked in talks, with a fruitful outcome expected soon. Shaw has appeared 27 times for Manchester United this season across competitions, registering one goal and three assists.

