Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford defends Bruno Fernandes; Erik ten Hag wants Ajax defender, and more - March 8, 2023

Manchester United will face Real Betis on Thursday (March 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The Red Devils will be eager to pick up a win to help quell the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has come out in support of Bruno Fernandes. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Erik ten Hag is eager to take an Ajax defender to Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 8, 2023:

Marcus Rashford defends Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been indispensable for Manchester United since arriving at the club.

Marcus Rashford has spoken openly of his support for Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese came after heavy criticism for his performance and attitude during Manchester United's Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (March 5). There have even been calls to ban him from wearing the armband again.

However, speaking to the press as cited by 90 Min, Rashford gave a glowing review of Fernandes’ leadership qualities.

'"I love playing with Bruno, as you can imagine. For a forward like me, he’s the perfect player to play with. I think he’s been a good leader for us, even when he’s not been captain, which is always a good sign. He’s helped other players become better leaders,” said Rashford.

He continued:

"The reality of it is, we can’t be a well organised team with just one leader being the captain. He has done a lot for us in terms of bringing leadership skills in, and that was from the moment he arrived."

The English forward went on to lend his full support to Fernandes.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Bruno. Like the manager said, no one is perfect. Sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things that are a little bit out of character. I 100 per cent support Bruno, and I am behind him,” said Rashford.

He concluded:

"As a team, we have to support him because he is a fantastic player, and like the boss said, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in if he wasn’t playing games for us."

Fernandes has appeared 40 times across competitions for the Red Devils, registering seven goals and 11 assists.

Erik ten Hag wants Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber has admirers at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch defender was briefly linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but opted to stay at Ajax.

The Red Devils went on to sign Lisandro Martinez instead, and the Argentinean has been a revelation at Old Trafford.

However, the Premier League giants have been linked with Timber again in recent times. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Dutch defender dreams of joining a European giant in the future.

“Erik ten Hag is always been big fan of Jurrien Timber but there’s nothing new or concrete at this stage. Nothing to report about Manchester United, as of now. Ajax don’t even want to speak to clubs about Timber now, so it will be something to see in June – for sure, Timber signed a short contract last year because his dream remains to join another top European club in the future,” wrote Romano.

Tim has registered 35 appearances across competitions for Ajax this season, picking up one goal and two assists.

Paul Parker backs Manchester United to offload Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Anthony Martial has played his last game for Manchester United, according to former Red Devils full-back Paul Parker.

The French forward has suffered with injuries once again this season, which has affected Ten Hag’s tactics at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager is expected to invest heavily on a world-class No. 9 this summer.

Speaking to Bettors, as cited by Football 365, Parker said that Ten Hag no longer trusts the 27-year-old.

“I think the prognosis for Anthony Martial is that he has played his last game for Man United. He can’t play through a pain barrier, and that has caused Erik ten Hag now doesn’t trust him anymore, which makes sense. There is no reason to trust Martial,” said Parker.

He added:

“So, I don’t think that we will ever see Martial playing for Man United again. I don’t think Erik ten Hag is that concerned about it because Martial doesn’t fit into his way of playing.”

Martial has garnered six goals and two assists in 14 games across competitions this season for Manchester United.

