Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford extends stay; Red Devils identify Rasmus Hojlund alternative, and more - July 19, 2023

Manchester United are working to upgrade their squad this summer, following a decent season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager helped the club finish third in the Premier League, won the EFL Cup in his debut campaign and also reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, attacker Marcus Rashford has extended his stay at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have identified an alternative to Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 19, 2023:

Marcus Rashford extends stay

Marcus Rashford has committed his future at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has signed a new deal with Manchester United, the club have announced.

The English forward had entered the final year of his previous contract with the Red Devils this summer. The two parties were locked in negotiations for an extension for a while, but a breakthrough has been reached now.

Rashford emerged as one of Ten Hag’s most important players last season, scoring 30 goals and setting up 11 in 56 games across competitions. The Dutchman was eager to keep the player at the club and has now got his wish.

Speaking to the club website, Rashford said that he remains determined to achieve more success at Old Trafford.

“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt," said Rashford.

He continued:

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve, and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

The Englishman also added that he understands the responsibility of playing Manchester United and proclaimed himself as a fan for life.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager," said Rashford.

The Red Devils are working to sign a new No. 9 to help Rashford continue his impressive run next season.

Manchester United identify Rasmus Hojlund alternative

Randal Kolo Muani (centre) has emerged as a target for Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have identified Randal Kolo Muani as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils remain keen to add a focal point to their attack this summer. Ten Hag has identified Hojlund as a possible candidate for the role, following the Danish striker’s impressive season with Atalanta. He scored nine Serie A goals and also sizzled for Denmark with six goals in four UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Premier League giants have already reached out to the Serie A side, who want €70 million to part ways with their prized asset.

Manchester United are reluctant to pay such an exorbitant fee for a player who isn’t an established name yet. Atalanta are refusing to budge from their valuation of the player, which is why Ten Hag is considering alternatives to the 20-year-old. Kolo Muani has caught the Dutch manager’s attention, and the club are working on a bid for the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will continue their efforts to persuade Atalanta to accept a reduced fee for Hojlund.

Chelsea eyeing Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have emerged as a shock destination for Harry Maguire this summer, according to 90 Min.

The English defender dropped down the pecking order last season under Ten Hag, and his situation is unlikely to improve any time soon. Ten Hag recently removed him from captaincy and is set to select his new capatin soon. All the signs point to the fact that the 30-year-old could be reaching the end of his tenure at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to let him go for a proper fee, with the player also ready to taste a new challenge. The Blues have been thrust into the market for a new centre-back following an unfortunate injury to Wesley Fofana.

Maguire has emerged as an option for the London giants, who have established contact with the player via intermediaries to test the waters. Chelsea could face competition from West Ham United, among others, for the Englishman’s signature, though