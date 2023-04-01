Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Napoli want £88 million for Victor Osimhen; Red Devils planning mass exodus, and more - April 1, 2023

Manchester United lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday (April 2) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag got the better of the Magpies in February in the EFL Cup final.

Meanwhile, Napoli want £88 million for the services of Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are planning a mass exodus this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 1, 2023:

Napoli want £88 million for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen (right) could cost a fortune this summer.

Napoli want £88 million to part ways with Victor Osimhen, according to RMC Sport via The Metro.

The Nigerian striker is a target for Manchester United this summer. Ten Hag wants a world-class No. 9 to spearhead his attack next season and has set his sights on the 24-year-old. Osimhen has enjoyed a stellar season, scoring 25 goals and setting up five in 29 games across competitions for Napoli.

He's attracting attention from clubs around Europe ahead of the summer, and the Red Devils are eager to bring him to Old Trafford. However, prising him away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium could be a costly affair.

The Red Devils will have to pay a premium for the Nigerian striker and will also have to ward off competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature. However, given the Parisians’ financial constraints, United could have an advantage in the race for Osimhen.

Manchester United planning mass exodus this summer

Harry Maguire is unlikely to last the summer at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are ready to offload as many as eight players this summer, according to Football Insider.

Ten Hag is overseeing a massive rebuilding exercise at Old Trafford and has already brought in quite a few new faces. However, the Red Devils are planning to trim their squad this summer to fund another eventful transfer window.

The manager wants to move on the deadwood and free up the wage structure. Among the players facing the cull is Harry Maguire, who has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Englishman is expected to move on in search of regular football at the end of the season. Along with Magurie, Manchester United also want to cash in on Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe.

Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson could also be shown the door. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay have been in and out of the team this season, and their time at Old Trafford seems to be up too.

Erik ten Hag delighted with Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding since arriving at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes in a recent interview. The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation since joining Manchester United in 2020 and has amassed 60 goals and 51 assists in 170 appearances across competitions. The 28-year-old has quickly emerged as one of Ten Hag’s most trusted men and has been a first-team regular this season.

Ten Hag has handed Fernandes the armband in Harry Maguire’s absence, and the Portuguese has led from the front. The 28-year-old played a pivotal role in the EFL Cup triumph earlier this year.

Speaking to the club’s website, Ten Hag said that he's delighted to have Fernandes in his team.

“He is fantastic. He has (had) a fantastic season so far, and firstly he is an example. He gives so much energy to the team, but he is taking so much responsibility and pushing the team, but often by example. Not only by coaching, by example, and he is so good in transitional moments. Of course, in the final third, he is continually a threat," said Ten Hag.

He added:

“In possession, he is always available to receive the ball. He is always an option, and almost every time, he has the right solution. I am so happy with Bruno in my team, and I think he's made a massive improvement during the season, and I hope he can continue this."

Fernandes will be key to Manchester United’s hunt for more silverware this season.

