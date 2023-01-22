Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: New long-term deal planned for Alejandro Garnacho; club eyeing Weston McKennie, and more - January 21, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to travel to the Emirates on Sunday (January 22) to face Arsenal in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are fourth in the standings, eight points behind the Gunners atop the pile, and have played a game less.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are offering Alejandro Garnacho a long-term contract. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are eying a move for Weston McKennie. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 21, 2023:

Manchester United planning long-term deal for Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has earned rave reviews with his recent performances.

Manchester United are planning a new long-term deal for Alejandro Garnacho, according to The Mirror.

The Argentinean wonderkid has exploded into the scene at Old Trafford this season and is expected to have a great future. His contract expires in 2024, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year.

Garnacho has prompted interest from clubs around Europe following a fruitful run with the first team. The Premier League giants are eager to sort out his future at the earliest and are now attempting to tie the 18-year-old to a new eight-year deal. Manchester United are reportedly close to tying the player down to a new deal worth £32,000 per week.

However, the Argentinean’s entourage are reluctant to commit to such a lengthy deal. They would prefer to put pen to paper on a four-year deal and also want improved wages. The Red Devils are not concerned about losing their prized asset yet as they work to find a solution. Garnacho has appeared 19 times across competitions for the club this season, scoring three goals and setting up six more.

Red Devils eyeing Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning a swap deal involving Weston McKennie and Donny van de Beek this summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.com via Football Transfer Tavern.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the American midfielder and want to move for him this year. Juventus want €50 million to part ways with their prized asset and might be open to his departure this summer.

The Serie A giants are facing an uncertain future following the 15-point deduction imposed on them due to financial irregularities. United are ready to make the most of the situation and are even willing to offer Van de Beek in exchange for the 24-year-old.

The Dutchman is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford and is currently sidelined with a long-term injury. While he will not be playing again this season, the 25-year-old could help Manchester United get their hands on McKennie. The American has registered three goals and two assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season for the Bianconeri.

Manchester United have improved under Erik ten Hag, says Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard reckons Manchester United have made steady progress under Erik ten Hag this season.

The Dutch manager took charge at Old Trafford last summer and has slowly instilled his ideology into the first team. The Red Devils have been firing on all cylinders under his tutelage recently and are unbeaten since the season’s restart.

In his column for Arsenal’s website, Odegaard heaped praise on Ten Hag.

“Manchester United are obviously playing very well. I’ve watched them a lot lately, and they look to me to be getting better and better this season. Their coach is a good one who I know from his time in Holland with Ajax, and his sides always play good football,” said Odegaard.

Odegaard reckons Arsenal deserved more from the earlier game between the two sides this season, which ended 3-1 in favour of Manchester United. This time, though, the Norwegian remains confident that his team would fare better.

“So yeah, they’re doing well, but we must also remember the match at Old Trafford earlier in the season. I felt that day we controlled most of the game, and I felt we deserved a better result in the end. This time we want to show some more discipline, to control the game for 90 minutes and not just small periods,” said Odegaard.

He added:

“It will be a tough game, but we’re ready for it and we are feeling confident. We’re back at home too, and the atmosphere could make a big difference for us again. We know what the stadium will be like today; it will be amazing, for sure, and I’m sure you can all help us a lot, give us energy and lift the team again.”

Odegaard will be one to watch out for on Sunday as he has been pulling the strings for Arsenal this season.

