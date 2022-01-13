Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Next Red Devils manager advised to ditch Cristiano Ronaldo; star defender interested in joining AC Milan, and more - 12 January 2022

Manchester United face Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League. The two teams met each other in the FA Cup on Monday, where the Red Devils won 1-0 to progress to the fourth round.

Meanwhile, the next Manchester United manager has been advised to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from the team. Elsewhere, a Red Devils defender is interested in joining AC Milan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12th January 2022.

Next Manchester United manager advised to ditch Cristiano Ronaldo

Perry Groves wants the next United manager to ditch Ronaldo.

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves wants the next Manchester United manager to ditch Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have handed Ralf Rangnick the keys to Old Trafford for the remainder of the season. However, the German interim manager has struggled to stamp his authority on the team.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Groves said that United have regressed under Rangnick, instead of improving.

“I actually think, in the seven games under Ralf Rangnick, there has been no improvement at all. They’ve probably gone backwards. They had more progression under Michael Carrick in the three games that he had. He made big decisions, leaving out (Bruno) Fernandes and (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I’m wondering if Man United are looking in despair because this is a talented team,” said Groves.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🤯 PG: “I would make sure Cristiano Ronaldo was not there. I’d get him out.”



Perry Groves explains why he'd move Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd

Rangnick is expected to have a hand in selecting the next United manager this summer.

Speaking on the topic, Groves said that the incoming manager should remove Ronaldo from the team. Interestingly, the 36-year-old is the club's top scorer this season, netting 14 times across competitions

“I would make sure that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t there. I’d get him out because he’s going to be bigger than every manager that comes in. Say (Mauricio) Pochettino comes in; he (Ronaldo)'s going to be bigger than him, and you can’t have a player who’s bigger than the manager,” said Groves.

“Ronaldo will still score you goals, but if you want to progress and have the modern, pressing game, high energy, that’s not Ronaldo,” continued Groves.

Continuing about Ronaldo, Grooves said:

“You have to have a vision and clear philosophy of where the club’s going. I think there was a bit of arrogance from the Man United hierarchy, we’re United and we can buy the best players. They didn’t need Jadon Sancho. They didn’t need Ronaldo, that was a vanity signing. They’ve got all the pieces of the jigsaw but none of them match together.”

Eric Bailly interested in joining AC Milan

Eric Bailly is ready to join AC Milan to resurrect his career.

Eric Bailly is ready to join AC Milan to resurrect his career, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Ivorian has struggled to nail down a permanent place in Manchester United's starting eleven. Bailly is frustrated by the lack of chances at Old Trafford even after the arrival of Ralf Rangnick. So the player wants to leave the Red Devils in search of regular football.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Eric Bailly future will be decided soon. AC Milan are interested in him as potential new centre back on loan, talks opened - no final decision has been made yet. Manchester United are waiting for further direct contacts with AC Milan in the coming hours/days.

AC Milan, meanwhile, are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer, and have the Ivorian in their list of targets. United could be tempted to allow the player to leave for the right price.

Tottenham Hotspur initiate contact with Jesse Lingard for summer move

Tottenham Hotspur have initiated contact with Jesse Lingard to discuss a possible move this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have initiated contact with Jesse Lingard to discuss a possible move this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Englishman is in the final year of his current deal with United, but is frustrated with his lack of playing time. The Red Devils are ready to hand him an extension, but Lingard wants to assess his options. He has started only once under Ralf Rangnick

The Englishman is already wanted by West Ham United. Spurs have now joined the fray, and are plotting to sign him for free in the summer.

