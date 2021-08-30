Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's planned position in the team, Red Devils star wanted by Bayern Munich, and more - 29th August 2021

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The Red Devils handed debuts to both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but were quite unimpressive on the day. An 80th minute Mason Greenwood goal, however, saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the blushes and secured all three points for the away side.

The Norwegian has revealed the position Cristiano Ronaldo will play in for Manchester United. A Red Devils star is wanted by Bayern Munich, while three Premier League clubs are fighting for a Welshman.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 29 August 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's planned position in the team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a center forward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he wants to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a centre-forward in the current Manchester United team. The Red Devils announced on Friday that the Portuguese will return to Old Trafford this season. It initially appeared that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would join Manchester City, but the move broke down and the player moved to the red half of Manchester instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo played as a winger during his first stint at Manchester United but has progressed to a more central role in recent seasons. Solskjaer is already planning to use the Portuguese in his best position.

Solskjær: "I want him [Cristiano Ronaldo] in the box, scoring goals. Everyone that cares for #mufc wanted this to happen but the biggest thing is that Cristiano wanted to come here." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 29, 2021

Speaking after the win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Norwegian also acknowledged that Cristiano Ronaldo has evolved since leaving Manchester United.

“Cristiano he's evolved as a player, he used to play wide right, wide left, up front, he's more of a centre forward for me at the moment, definitely. But there will be games where we play with two up front, three up front. I want him in the box, I want him scoring goals” said Solskjaer

Manchester United star wanted by Bayern Munich

van de Beek" height="553" width="800" /> Bayern Munich are interested in Donny van de Beek

According to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes, Bayern Munich are interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has struggled to make a mark since joining the Red Devils last summer and is yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season. Van de Beek bulked up over the summer, which has not helped his cause either.

Bayern Munich have kept a close eye on the situation and are ready to hand the Dutchman an escape route from Manchester United. Julien Nagelsmann is eager to bolster his midfield this month and has identified van de Beek as his preferred target.

Manchester United ready to offload Daniel James

Manchester United are ready to offload Daniel James

Manchester United are ready to send Daniel James out on loan this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun. The Welshman has dropped down the pecking order in recent times and the Red Devils are willing to let him secure regular football elsewhere. Everton, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are all interested in securing the player’s signature.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is expected to hurt James’ playing time this season. Manchester United are ready to let him leave, either permanently or on loan, if they receive a suitable offer.

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Arnav Kholkar