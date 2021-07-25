Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new contract with Red Devils, Georginio Wijnaldum wants Paul Pogba at PSG, and more - 24th July 2021

Manchester United stumbled to a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Queen Park Rangers in their second pre-season friendly of the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was missing most of his first-team stars, including new signing Jadon Sancho, and named a squad mainly made up of youngsters. The Red Devils took the lead in the third minute through Jesse Lingard, but the home side hit back almost immediately and were 4-1 up by the 59th minute.

Manchester United reduced the deficit through Anthony Elanga in the 73rd minute, but it was too little too late. The Red Devils will now want to bounce back quickly and focus on their preparations for the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 24 July 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new contract with Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024, the club’s official website has confirmed. The Red Devils will also have the option of a further year on the contract. The Norwegian has steadied the ship since taking over the reins from Jose Mourinho at the end of 2018, emphasizing steady progress rather than investing in quick fixes.

Manchester United’s approach in the transfer market has also undergone wholesome changes under his tutelage, and the Red Devils only need a trophy to show for their efforts. The Norwegian revealed his delight after extending his stay but also pointed out that his team were hungry for success.

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success” said Solskjaer

Georginio Wijnaldum wants Paul Pogba at Paris Saint-Germain

Paul Pogba

Georginio Wijnaldum wants Paul Pogba to join him at Paris Saint-Germain. The Manchester United midfielder’s current contract expires next summer and he has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Wijnaldum was full of praise for Pogba.

“I would love to have Pogba with us. He’s fantastic. I have played against him several times – what a player! If you ask any player from another team if he would like Pogba to join him, everyone will say yes because he is an extraordinary player, full of qualities. He has it all, one of the best midfielders in the world” said Wijnaldum.

Manchester United star faces lengthy spell on sidelines

Alex Telles

Alex Telles is expected to play a big part for Manchester United in the upcoming season, after struggling for game time in the recently concluded campaign. However, it now appears the Brazilian could be in a race against time to be fit for the Red Devils’ opener against Leeds United on 14th August.

Alex Telles could miss the start of the season for Manchester United after sustaining an ankle injury. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 24, 2021

Speaking ahead of the game against QPR, Solskjaer confirmed that Telles had picked up an injury.

“Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks. We’re hoping that it’s not going to be too bad but he’ll be out for a little while” said Solskjaer

