Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Cristiano Ronaldo critics; Red Devils turned down chance to renew Paul Pogba's contract, and more - 5th November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue his goalscoring exploits when Manchester United face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils have had to rely on the Portuguese in midweek to salvage a share of the spoils against Atalanta in the Champions League. They will count on him again to help them get the better of their bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo's critics. Elsewhere, The Red Devils reportedly turned down the opportunity to renew Paul Pogba's contract in 2019.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



…and also helping Solskjær to avoid another week under enormous pressure before Manchester derby. Cristiano Ronaldo means Champions League, Champions League means Cristiano Ronaldo. Again and again. 🔴 #UCL …and also helping Solskjær to avoid another week under enormous pressure before Manchester derby. Cristiano Ronaldo means Champions League, Champions League means Cristiano Ronaldo. Again and again. 🔴 #UCL…and also helping Solskjær to avoid another week under enormous pressure before Manchester derby. https://t.co/rvDTsym9jl

On that note, here's take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 5th November 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Cristiano Ronaldo critics

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo’s critics.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's critics. The Portuguese rejoined Manchester United this summer, and has taken little time to get used to the Premier League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already registered nine goals and one assist from 11 appearances across competitions for The Red Devils.

Ronaldo has been lethal in the Champions League, finding the back of the net five times in four games. The Portuguese has scored in every game in the premier European tournament this season, helping United stay top of their group. But that has not stopped critics from questioning him.

Ronaldo's work rate, or rather the lack of it, without the ball has received widespread criticism. There have been claims that the Portuguese is not a good fit at The Red Devils.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Solskjaer won't hear any negative talk on Ronaldo's impact 😤 Solskjaer won't hear any negative talk on Ronaldo's impact 😤 https://t.co/dEQ22ofQtU

However, Solskjaer has hit back at critics, lavishing praise on his prized asset instead. The Norwegian has also hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United since arriving this summer.

“He's (Cristiano Ronaldo) one of the best players that's ever walked on this planet, and his impact on and off the pitch has been absolutely immense. The way he conducts himself - he scores goals, works for his team, and is a top, top pro. How people can say that's a negative - I can't see that one,” said Solskjaer.

Manchester United turned down chance to renew Paul Pogba's contract in 2019

Manchester United reportedly had the chance to renew Paul Pogba's contract in 2019.

Manchester United reportedly had the chance to renew Paul Pogba's contract in 2019, according to The Daily Mail. The Frenchman approached The Red Devils asking for his contract to be renewed. However, the club hierarchy decided not to pursue the matter, a decision they might be left to regret.

Paul Pogba is in the final 12 months of his current deal. Manchester United have offered him a new contract, but the Frenchman has not signed it yet. Pogba has appeared 219 times for the Red Devils across competitions, scoring 38 goals and setting up 49 others.

Edinson Cavani ruled out of Manchester Derby

Edinson Cavani could miss Manchester United's game against Manchester City due to pain in his tendon.

According to The Express via journalist Rodrigo Romano, Edinson Cavani could miss Manchester United's game against Manchester City due to pain in his tendon. The Uruguayan has become a very important figure for The Red Devils since joining them last summer.

Rodrigo Romano @RodrigoRomano76 No va a jugar mañana. No va a estar a la orden. Hace dos días que tiene un dolor muy fuerte en un tendón. Ese fue el dolor que sintió a los 80' del juego ante Tottenham y que no lo dejó ser titular ante Atalanta. Esta en recuperación. No juega mañana. NO JUEGA MAÑANA. No va a jugar mañana. No va a estar a la orden. Hace dos días que tiene un dolor muy fuerte en un tendón. Ese fue el dolor que sintió a los 80' del juego ante Tottenham y que no lo dejó ser titular ante Atalanta. Esta en recuperación. No juega mañana. NO JUEGA MAÑANA. https://t.co/KyZiCLE99j

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Despite the arrival of Ronaldo, Cavani remains an integral part of Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United. The Uruguayan has 18 goals from 47 appearances for The Red Devils. Cavani scored his first goal of the current campaign last weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

Edited by Bhargav