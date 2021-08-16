Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Paul Scholes tips Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford, club receive setback in pursuit of Ligue 1 ace, and more - 15th August 2021

Manchester United displayed a statement of intent on Saturday, blowing away arch-rivals Leeds United in their opening game of the new season.

The Red Devils managed to achieve the feat without the likes of Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, and Marcus Rashford, with Jadon Sancho only making a cameo appearance from the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with the emphatic start, even though he might be preparing for a few changes to the squad before the end of the summer.

Manchester United remain determined to keep their star players at the club. The Red Devils are also interested in bolstering their midfield this summer, while the Norwegian is expected to send a few youngsters out on loan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 15 August 2021.

Paul Scholes tips Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba will sign a new contract at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are sweating on the future of the Frenchman, whose current deal expires in 12 months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to keep his star midfielder at the club, and while the two parties are engaged in negotiations, a breakthrough is yet to be achieved.

✅ Dennis Bergkamp

✅ Jose Antonio Reyes

✅ Cesc Fabregas

✅ Emmanuel Adebayor

✅ Santi Cazorla

✅ Harry Kane

🆕 Paul Pogba @paulpogba became the 7️⃣th player in #PL history to assist 4 goals in a single game in the competition#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/uqYQch6GDF — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2021

Speaking after Manchester United’s 5-1 win on Saturday, Scholes insisted that his former club are now ready to win trophies and that might help convince Pogba to stay.

"I think he'll stay. A couple of years ago and last year when he's playing in a team that probably wasn't quite functioning as well as this one looks like it might do, with the amount of attacking players he's got, the ability he's got, I think he'll end up adding a lot to this team," said Scholes.

"Ithink he’ll end up signing a new contract. If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies, and that’s what he wants to do,” he added.

Manchester United receive setback in pursuit of Ligue 1 ace

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga. The Red Devils are eager to bring the Rennes midfielder to Old Trafford. However, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon, the French starlet has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. Camavinga is even willing to wait a year before joining Los Blancos as a free agent next summer.

Manchester United were hoping the Frenchman would be the final piece of their midfield jigsaw. However, it now appears the Red Devils will have to turn their attentions to alternate targets.

Crystal Palace interested in loan move for Manchester United star

Amad Diallo

Crystal Palace are eager to take Amad Diallo on a season-long loan and have even approached Manchester United with their proposal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to send the Ivory Coast international out on loan and the Eagles are among several clubs vying for his services.

Amad Diallo is expected to leave Manchester United on loan this summer. FC Basel and Crystal Palace have been asking for Amad on loan until 2022. 🔴 #MUFC @MatteMoretto



Also Bundesliga & other Premier League clubs in the race. No decision has been made yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

Amad has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United following the arrival of Jadon Sancho. However, big things are expected of the youngster, and the Red Devils want him to continue his development while on loan.

