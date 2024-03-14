Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Marcus Rashford; Red Devils not in talks for Mikel Merino, and more - March 14, 2024

Manchester United take on bitter rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, March 17, at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are planning a move for United attackwr Marcus Rashford this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are not pursuing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 14, 2024:

PSG eyeing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has admirers in Paris.

PSG are ready to offer £75 million for Marcus Rashford, according to The Mirror.

The Englishman has struggled this season after an impressive 2022-23 campaign. Rashford scored 30 goals and set up 11 in 56 games for Manchester United last season but has been a shadow of his former self this term.

Despite signing a new contract last summer, the 26-year-old's future remains subject to speculation due to his recent form. Rashford has seven goals and six assists in 34 games this season but is reportedly wanted at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are resigned to losing Kylian Mbappe this year, with the player reportedly close to joining Real Madrid. PSG have turned to Rashford to fill the French superstar's boots.

The Ligue 1 champions are even planning to test the Red Devils' resolve with an offer. However, Rashford remains part of future plans at Old Trafford, so Manchester United are unlikely to let him go.

Manchester United not in talks for Mikel Merino, says Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Merino is not part of discussions at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not planning a move for Mikel Merino this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has caught the eye with Real Sociedad this season, registering six goals and five assists in 36 outings across competitions.

COPE Sports said that the Red Devils are interested in the 27-year-old. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted the claims.

"Another player being linked with United (as well as City) by some media outlets is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

"He’s a very good player for sure, ready for any level, but I’m not aware of contact with the Manchester clubs at this stage honestly. I heard some Italian clubs sent scouts to follow him but there’s nothing more to report at this stage," wrote Romano.

Manchester United are likely to pursue midfield reinforcements this summer amid the uncertain futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Former player slams Red Devils for not targeting Declan Rice

Declan Rice has transformed Arsenal.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has criticised the club for failing to sign Declan Rice.

The Englishman joined Arsenal from West Ham United in a club-record £105 million move this summer and has been a revelation. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are struggling with a dysfunctional midfield this season.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Yorke slammed the decision makers at Old Trafford for not sanctioning a move for Rice.

"Declan Rice is a terrific player and you can see already what he brings to this Arsenal team. I had a couple of questions around him, I’ll admit, but he’s proven he’s a quality player.

"He’s someone who has been linked with Manchester United in the past. So, who are the decision-makers at the club? Who are the people who are not signing the cheques for these guys, especially when we’re bringing in other players for these ridiculous fees?" said Yorke.

Yorke also appeared least pleased on missing out on Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland and investing big money on mediocre players.

“Why are we not going the extra mile to sign these guys? We keep being linked with them, you know, you hear about Rice, you hear about Jude Bellingham, you hear about Erling Haaland … so why aren’t we getting these players?

"Especially when we’re going and spending upwards of £75m on players who no other top clubs are really interested in?" said Yorke.

He concluded:

“People are saying “oh, we’re linked to this guy, we’re linked to that guy” … well go and get them!

"Wasn’t it the same with Harry Kane? We were linked with him, too. Why didn’t we go and get him? It’s always the same story.”

Harry Kane has been outstanding for Bayern Munich this season but remains linked with the Premier League giants.