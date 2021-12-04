Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: PSG given chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; Edinson Cavani interested in Barcelona move, and more - 3rd December 2021

Manchester United will kickstart life under interim manager Ralf Rangnick by welcoming Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League table after 14 games.

Meanwhile, PSG have been handed a chance to sign United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Edinson Cavani is interested in moving to Barcelona next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 3rd December 2021.

PSG given chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG have been afforded the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo by Jorge Mendes, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Portuguese joined Manchester United on a two-year contract, with the option of an additional year. However, the 36-year-old could cut short his second coming with The Red Devils, and depart the club next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up where he left off in his second spell with Manchester United. The Portuguese has now scored 12 times and set up two more in 16 games for The Red Devils this season. However, a managerial change at the club could throw the 36-year-old’s future at United into jeopardy.

Ronaldo led from the front against Arsenal in midweek, helping Manchester United secure a sensational come-from-behind 3-2 win. But the Portuguese might have to adapt and improvise his game after the arrival of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. The German is set to take charge for the rest of the season, but could also be a candidate for the full-time role.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Our minds are already set on the next game, there’s no time to celebrate! Today’s win was very important to get back on track, but there’s still a long road to go until we reach our destination… Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! 🙏🏽💪🏽 Our minds are already set on the next game, there’s no time to celebrate! Today’s win was very important to get back on track, but there’s still a long road to go until we reach our destination… Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/XUFsOOGlws

There are doubts that Rangnick’s style of play might not suit Cristiano Ronaldo. Jorge Mendes, the 36-year-old’s agent, is already preparing for the event that the Portuguese could fall out of Rangnick’s plans.

The super-agent is ready to offer his client to PSG as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is likely to leave for Real Madrid next summer, and Mendes wants Cristiano Ronaldo to take his place.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani interested in Barcelona move

Edinson Cavani is ready to join Barcelona next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Times.

The Uruguayan enjoyed a fabulous debut campaign with Manchester United after joining them in the summer of 2020. However, Cavani has had to be content with a reduced role with The Red Devils since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this summer.

Barcelona are eager to take Cavani to Camp Nou to solve their striker conundrum. Cavani’s current deal with United expires at the end of the current season. The Red Devils have not planned to offer him an extension yet.

Alex Telles wanted by AC Milan and Inter Milan

Inter Milan and AC Milan are monitoring Alex Telles.

Inter Milan and AC Milan are monitoring Alex Telles, according to The Sun. The Brazilian joined Manchester United last summer, but has had to be content with a bit-part role in the squad so far.

His situation might not improve under Ralf Rangnick, with Luke Shaw expected to be the German manager’s preferred choice. A move away from Manchester United could suit Telles, as a result. Inter Milan and AC Milan are hoping to entice him with promises of regular first-team action.

Edited by Bhargav