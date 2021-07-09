Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: PSG preparing £51m bid for midfield maestro, Red Devils receive setback in pursuit of Bundesliga star, and more - 8th July 2021

Manchester United are trying to make the most out of this summer. The Red Devils are tracking various targets and preparing to assemble a squad for the new season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to fight for silverware in the upcoming campaign, having stuttered in the final of the UEFA Europa League last season.

Manchester United have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their midfield before the end of August. However, the Premier League giants might struggle to hold on to all of their current stars by the time the new season begins.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 8 July 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain preparing £51m bid for midfield maestro

Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a £51m bid for Paul Pogba, according to Caught Offside via L’Equipe. The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his contract and has not yet put pen to paper on a contract.

Manchester United are eager to tie him down to a new deal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Pogba is integral to the rebuilding exercise at Old Trafford.

PSG are considering a move for Paul Pogba #mulive [@LaurensJulien] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 8, 2021

However, Pogba has previously talked about wanting a new challenge even though he has played some of his best football at Manchester United under Solskjaer. PSG are now preparing to test the waters by submitting a bid for the Frenchman.

Pogba himself is warming up to the idea of moving to the Parc des Princes. The Red Devils will have to decide whether to cash in on his now or risk losing him for free in a year.

Manchester United face setback in pursuit of Bundesliga star

Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have received a setback in their pursuit of Leon Goretzka, who has no desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, according to Four Four Two. The Red Devils are interested in the German midfielder, whose current deal is set to expire in a year.

The Premier League giants consider Goretzka as a replacement for Paul Pogba, whose future is up in the air.

🎙Nagelsmann 🇩🇪 on the contract extension of Leon Goretzka 🇩🇪: "Leon is an important player. I would be very pleased to have him in my team for the next years. He's one of the best midfielders in the world. Of course I want him to stay." [@Sky_MaxB] #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/b5J7RXVzC9 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) July 7, 2021

The Bavarians are reportedly preparing a new offer for the German and Goretzka is happy to stay at Bayern at the moment. Manchester United, as such, have little chance of securing his signature.

Manchester United continue to monitor Brazilian prodigy

Manchester United remain interested in Gabriel Veron, according to The Hard Tackle via Il Resto Del Carlino. The Palmeiras youngster is close to a move to Serie A side Sassuolo, but the Red Devils are still in the race for his signature.

The Brazilian won the Golden Ball in the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, scoring thrice and setting up three others to help his nation lift the trophy.

Manchester United have been linked with the 18-year-old for some time, with the Red Devils altering their transfer strategy under Solskjaer. The Norwegian has already bolstered his right-wing by bringing in Sancho, but Veron could be another option for Solskjaer and will be available for just €15m.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar