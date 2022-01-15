Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick advised to adapt to Cristiano Ronaldo; club asked to pay £40 million for English star, and more - 14 January 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League. The Red Devils got the better of the same opponents by a solitary goal in their last meeting on Monday in their FA Cup opener.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been advised to adapt to their star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been asked to pay £40 million by Brighton & Hove Albion for an English full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 14th January 2022.

Manchester United advised to adapt to Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigel Winterburn has urged Rangnick to adapt his tactics to suit Ronaldo.

Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn has urged Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to adapt his tactics to suit Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has been in inspired form since rejoining United last summer. However, the Red Devils have blown hot and cold, even with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in their team.

Speaking to Paddy Power, as relayed by Manchester Evening News, Winterburn heaped praise on Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is 36, but we can see in his body and in his desire that he doesn’t look like someone approaching the end of his career,” said Winterburn.

The former Arsenal full-back also added that Manchester United must adjust their style of play to help Ronaldo flourish at the club.

“If they’re putting Ronaldo in the team, they must have a style of play that is geared towards getting the best out of him. Even though he’s a superstar, he’s played a lot more than I expected him to, but that’s just because of the type of guy he is – he never looks happy when he’s sat on the bench,” said Winterburn.

“It’s such a difficult conundrum, but United have brought him back, and they have to find a system with the interim manager which produces the best results for them, and at the moment, they are struggling to do that,” continued Winterburn.

Red Devils asked to pay £40 million for Tariq Lamptey

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester United have been asked to pay £40 million for the services of Tariq Lamptey, according to The Daily Mail.

Ralf Rangnick is searching for a new right-back. The German manager has Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot among his options at the moment. However, the Red Devils manager is unimpressed by both players, and wants an upgrade on them.

utdreport @utdreport #mufc value Tariq Lamptey at £30m though Brighton will be looking at closer to £40m #mulive [mail] #mufc value Tariq Lamptey at £30m though Brighton will be looking at closer to £40m #mulive [mail]

Brighton & Hove Albion star Lamptey has emerged as an option. Manchester United are willing to offer £30 million for the 21-year-old. However, the Seagulls want £40 million to part ways with their prized asset.

Atletico Madrid identify Diogo Dalot as Kieran Trippier's replacement

Atletico Madrid have included Diogo Dalot (in pic) as a possible replacement for Kieran Trippier.

Atletico Madrid have included Diogo Dalot as a possible replacement for Kieran Trippier, according to AS.

The Portuguese full-back was previously behind Aaron Wan Bissaka in the pecking order at Manchester United. However, Dalot has enjoyed a new lease of life since the arrival of Rangnick. Nevertheless, his future with the Red Devils continues to hang in the balance.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are ready to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano. However, Manchester United are unlikely to let Dalot leave without snapping up a suitable replacement.

