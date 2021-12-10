Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick advised to select Cristiano Ronaldo for every game; Red Devils star wants to leave club in January, and more - 10th December 2021

Manchester United are expected to have Cristiano Ronaldo back when they face Norwich City on Saturday. The Portuguese was given a day off in the 1-1 home draw against Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek.

Meanwhile, a Manchester United legend has advised interim manager Ralf Rangnick to select Ronaldo in every game. Elsewhere, Anthony Martial has decided to leave The Red Devils in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 10th December 2021.

Dwight Yorke wants Ralf Rangnick to pick Cristiano Ronaldo in every game

Dwight Yorke has advised Ralf Rangnick not to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven.

Dwight Yorke has advised Ralf Rangnick not to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the Manchester United starting eleven. The German manager opted to rest the Portuguese for the midweek game against Young Boys. However, the move backfired, as The Red Devils stuttered to a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo has been a breath of fresh air for United this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 12 goals in 17 games across competitions for the team. Rangnick is expected to use the 36-year-old cautiously, considering a congested fixture list coming up.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Cristiano Ronaldo passed the 800 goal mark with his brace against Arsenal 😳



Now approaching the age of 37, how many will he end on when he retires? Cristiano Ronaldo passed the 800 goal mark with his brace against Arsenal 😳Now approaching the age of 37, how many will he end on when he retires? https://t.co/2P7wkbTB1v

However, Yorke has argued that the Portuguese remains in impeccable physical shape despite his age. Speaking to The Athletic as relayed by Daily Mail, Yorke advised the Manchester United manager to start Cristiano Ronaldo in every game.

“Some of the best players should not be rested. You start your best players, whether you're in a schoolboy team or a Premier League team. Don't complicate it; start Cristiano Ronaldo. United would be in an even worse position without him. He's 36; but he's a freak; he's not like a normal 36-year-old player,” said Yorke.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January, the player's representative Philippe Lamboley has confirmed.

The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Ralf Rangnick's appointment is not expected to change Martial's fortunes for the better.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Anthony Martial wishes to leave #MUFC in the January transfer window, his agent has told Sky Sports News. Anthony Martial wishes to leave #MUFC in the January transfer window, his agent has told Sky Sports News.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lamboley said that his client is desperate for regular football.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January, and I will speak to the club soon,” said Lamboley.

Glen Johnson urges Manchester United not to sign Timo Werner

Glen Johnson has urged Manchester United not to sign Timo Werner.

Glen Johnson has urged Manchester United not to sign Timo Werner. The Red Devils have been linked with a sensational move for the Chelsea man, with Ralf Rangnick keen to team up with his former player.

However, speaking to Betting Odds as relayed by The Mirror, the former Liverpool player said it wouldn't be a good move for either party, observing:

“I don’t think that’s a good move for either party, to be honest. I don’t think it’s a good move for Manchester United, and I don’t think it’s a good move for Timo Werner. United seem to want to sign any player available in that position, which is just madness."

"For Timo Werner to thrive, he has to be playing somewhere where he plays every week, and at Manchester United he’s not going to do that.”

