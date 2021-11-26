Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick agrees to become Red Devils' interim manager; Cristiano Ronaldo a big problem at Old Trafford, says former player; and more - 25th November 2021

Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League by beating Villarreal 2-0 on Tuesday.

They did so, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. The Portuguese will now look to put his indifferent league form behind when The Red Devils take on Chelsea this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick has agreed to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been termed a ‘big problem’ for The Red Devils by former player Jamie Carragher.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25th November 2021.

Ralf Rangnick agrees to become Manchester United interim manager

Ralf Ragnick has agreed to take charge of Manchester United on an interim basis.

Ralf Ragnick has agreed to take charge of Manchester United on an interim basis, The Athletic reports.

The Red Devils recently parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of poor results. The Premier League giants want the 63-year-old Rangnick to join as interim manager for the remainder of the season.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK

Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.



The German is poised to join



📝 @lauriewhitwell @David_Ornstein 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.The German is poised to join #MUFC on a six-month contract but won’t be in charge this weekend vs. Chelsea while he waits for his work permit. 𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘Manchester United have agreed a deal to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.The German is poised to join #MUFC on a six-month contract but won’t be in charge this weekend vs. Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.📝 @lauriewhitwell @David_Ornstein

The highly rated German manager currently serves as Locomotiv Moscow’s head of sports and development. He will join Manchester United for a six-month stint, with an additional two years in a consultant role. However, Rangnick will not be available for the Chelsea game due to work permit issues.

Cristiano Ronaldo a big problem for The Red Devils, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is a big problem for Manchester United.

Jamie Carragher has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is a big problem for Manchester United. The Portuguese joined The Red Devils this summer, and has hit the ground running. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already scored ten goals in 14 appearances across competitions so far.

However, Ronaldo has been accused of adversely impacting Manchester United’s natural game. The Red Devils have struggled despite the presence of the 36-year-old in the team. The Portuguese’s off-the-ball work has come under scrutiny.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 530 teams have competed in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has more UCL goals than 488 of them 🤯 530 teams have competed in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has more UCL goals than 488 of them 🤯 https://t.co/NS5M33grYi

United’s pressing and attitude when not in possession has also received widespread criticism this season. Fingers have been raised on Ronaldo too. There are claims that the Portuguese has had a detrimental effect on the team.

Speaking to CBS Sports, as relayed by Metro, Carragher said that Cristiano Ronaldo is a passenger in the team if he doesn’t score.

“How can a club the size of Manchester United still rely on a guy who’s (nearly) 37? He was unbelievable; his goal record is unbelievable, but if he doesn’t score, he is a passenger in the game,” said Carragher.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo went four or five games without scoring, that’s a massive problem for Manchester United,” continued Carragher.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has scored just once in his last seven Premier League games.

Jesse Lingard advised to join West Ham United

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Jesse Lingard to join West Ham United.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Jesse Lingard to join West Ham United. The Manchester United star was wanted by The Hammers in the summer, but ended up staying at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Gabriel Agbonlahor said that Lingard's move to West Ham would suit all parties involved.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“It has to happen. I was so surprised that he didn’t go in the summer. It didn’t make sense to stay at Manchester United. He was never going to play; he was never going to get game time with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay, all favourites ahead of him,” said Agbonlahor.

Edited by Bhargav