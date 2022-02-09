Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick criticised for Cristiano Ronaldo decision; club receive boost in Erik Ten Hag pursuit, and more - 8 February 2022

Manchester United could only manage a 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Red Devils took the lead through Paul Pogba in the first half, but the Clarets got back into the game after the break. The result saw United drop out of the top four.

Meanwhile, Robbie Savage has criticised United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick for not starting Cristiano Ronaldo against Burnley. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th February 2022:

Ralf Rangnick criticised for benching Cristiano Ronaldo

Robbie Savage has said that Ralf Rangnick was wrong to start Cristiano Ronaldo (in pic) on the bench.

Robbie Savage has said that Ralf Rangnick was wrong to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Burnley.

The German started without Ronaldo at Turf Moor, opting instead for Edinson Cavani to lead the line. The United interim manager wanted to rest the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after he played 120 minutes against Middlesbrough. However, that move backfired, and Rangnick had to call on Ronaldo in the 68th minute. Unfortunately, it was too little too late.

Speaking ahead of the game, Savage said that the 37-year-old should start every game. However, he also admitted that Cavani was an able replacement.

“I'd play Ronaldo everytime. I know he played 120 minutes, but physically he’s fantastic, will work hard, top goalscorer, and if you need a goal perhaps he’ll come off the bench, but I’d start Ronaldo. It’s not a bad replacement to have Cavani in,” said Savage.

Savage also praises the midfield trio of Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

“I interviewed Scott McTominay yesterday (Monday). I said do you like the six or the eight? When he’s playing next to Pogba, I do like that, Fernandes in front with Pogba who can pass it with McTominay in there, it’s like playing one six and two eights,” said Savage.

"First-half against Middlesbrough, it was quick, dynamic; I thought they should’ve been three or four up, but they’ve gone out on penalties. It was a positive performance in terms of chances created, they’ve just got to put the ball in the back of the net,” continued Savage.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo failed to score for the fifth game running across competitions, enduring one of the worst barren spells of his illustrious career.

Manchester United receive boost in Erik Ten Hag pursuit

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Erik Ten Hag. According to The Express via Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, the Ajax manager is all set to leave the club this summer.

Ten Hag’s future at the Johan Cruyff Arena is up in the air after the sudden departure of Marc Overmars, the director of football at the club.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - "Erik ten Hag & Overmars were one unit together. Erik ten Hag will be gone after this season, I am quite certain of that.” [ - "Erik ten Hag & Overmars were one unit together. Erik ten Hag will be gone after this season, I am quite certain of that.” [ @MikeVerweij on the @telesport podcast] 🚨 - "Erik ten Hag & Overmars were one unit together. Erik ten Hag will be gone after this season, I am quite certain of that.” [@MikeVerweij on the @telesport podcast] https://t.co/RaytGwq7Ux

The Red Devils have identified Ten Hag as one of the candidates for the full-time job at Old Trafford. His availability would be a huge boost for the club’s plans.

Ralf Rangnick denies rift with Jesse Lingard

Ralf Rangnick has denied a rift with Jesse Lingard (in pic)

Ralf Rangnick has denied a rift with Jesse Lingard. The German manager had previously said the Manchester United star needed a break after his failed move on deadline day. Lingard immediately refuted those claims via social media.

However, speaking at his press conference, Rangnick said that there were no hard feelings between him and the Englishman.

“With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him. He knows that I would’ve been willing to let him go, at least until the issue with Mason (Greenwood) came up. All the other things have been spoken about; he (Lingard) mentioned some personal issues,” said Rangnick.

“But we have to look forward now. There are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse, and vice versa. I’m happy to have him in the squad, and he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow’s game,” continued Rangnick.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things turned out, Lingard did see some game time against Burnley at Turf Moor, albeit off the bench.

Edited by Bhargav