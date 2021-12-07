Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick delighted with Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils have their eyes on Aston Villa star, and more - 6th December 2021

Manchester United enjoyed a stellar start to life under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils dominated proceedings against Crystal Palace on Sunday, securing a 1-0 win in the Premier League.

The United manager has revealed his delight with Cristiano Ronaldo after the game against The Eagles. Elsewhere, The Red Devils have their eyes on an Aston Villa midfielder.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 6th December 2021.

Ralf Rangnick delighted with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ralf Rangnick has expressed his delight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic against Crystal Palace.

Ralf Rangnick has expressed his delight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic in the game against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese has received flak for his off-the-ball work since arriving at Manchester United this summer. However, the 36-year-old has been outstanding in front of goal for The Red Devils.

Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford this summer aiming to add to his legacy at Manchester United. The Portuguese has enjoyed tremendous success since leaving The Red Devils in 2009. The 34-year-old continues to be one of the best players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not disappointed after donning the fabled No.7 of Manchester United once again this season. The Portuguese has managed 12 goals and two assists from 17 games across competitions for The Red Devils. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been criticised for his work ethic when not in possession.

However, Ronaldo showed his ability to adapt against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Portuguese pressed like his life depended on it, and Manchester United looked like a vastly improved side, thanks to his efforts up front. The Red Devils were in absolute control of the game, even though the 36-year-old did not score.

Speaking after the win, a delighted Rangnick heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for his work ethic in the game, saying:

“We wanted to play with two strikers, especially in the central position. By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo's work off the ball, chapeau,” said Rangnick.

Red Devils have their eyes on John McGinn

Manchester United are interested in John McGinn.

Manchester United are interested in John McGinn, according to The Sun. The Scottish midfielder has been linked with The Red Devils before. Ralf Rangnick believes the 27-year-old could be the final piece of his midfield jigsaw.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been identified by Manchester United as a replacement for Paul Pogba. (Sun on Sunday) Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been identified by Manchester United as a replacement for Paul Pogba. (Sun on Sunday) https://t.co/kZwLRrgs9j

Manchester United have identified McGinn as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who’s likely to leave the club next summer. The Red Devils believe the Scottish midfielder would be a natural fit in Rangnick’s tactics at Old Trafford. Aston Villa are expected to demand a fortune for the 27-year-old, though.

Juventus monitoring Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani

Juventus are monitoring Cavani (left).

Juventus are monitoring Edinson Cavani, according to The Hard Tackle via Tuttosport.

The Bianconeri are scouting the market for a new number nine, and have their eyes on the Uruguayan. The Manchester United striker has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cavani could seek a move away from The Red Devils in search of regular game time. Juventus are plotting to take him to Turin this winter. However, United might not be ready to lose the player in the middle of the season.

Edited by Bhargav