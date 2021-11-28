Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick offered advice on Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils hoping to lure Erling Haaland with blockbuster contract, and more - 28th November 2021

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea. The Red Devils arrive at the game tenth in the Premier League table, with The Blues at the top of the pile.

Meanwhile, Graeme Souness has offered Ralf Rangnick advice on handing Cristiano Ronaldo. Rangnick is widely tipped to be announced as the club's interim manager. Elsewhere, The Red Devils are preparing a blockbuster offer for Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28th November 2021.

Ralf Rangnick offered advice on Cristiano Ronaldo

Graeme Souness has offered Ralf Rangnick advice on how to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Graeme Souness has offered Ralf Rangnick advice on how to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has hit the ground running since rejoining Manchester United this summer. The 36-year-old already has ten goals and two assists from 14 games for The Red Devils.

However, Ronaldo has come under scrutiny for adversely impacting United's tactics on the pitch. Multiple reports suggest Rangnick is all set to take charge of The Red Devils on an interim basis. The German will have to find a way to use the Portuguese to best effect if he arrives at the Old Trafford helm.

B/R Football @brfootball Michael Carrick names Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for his first Premier League game as interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick names Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for his first Premier League game as interim Manchester United manager https://t.co/GwHKMQAbSF

It is clear that Rangnick will have a few big decisions on his hands, and he has received advice from Souness. Writing in his article for The Times, as relayed by The Express, the Liverpool legend has said that the German should have a heart-to-heart with Ronaldo.

“I’d have taken Cristiano Ronaldo all day long, but I’d also have had a honest conversation with him: “You’ll get plenty of game time, but you won’t be starting every game”. I still can’t think of a better impact sub, but he’s no longer the player he was — you just can’t be at 36,” wrote Souness.

“I’d also have said: "I’m looking for you to teach these young guys about turning up on time, looking after yourself and training properly, to be the example that takes this club back to greatness,” wrote Souness.

Manchester United hoping to lure Erling Haaland with blockbuster contract

Manchester United are hoping to lure Erling Haaland with a blockbuster contract.

Manchester United are hoping to lure Erling Haaland with a blockbuster contract, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Norwegian is among the hottest properties in European football. The 21-year-old is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and Real Madrid are one of the favourites for his signature. However, The Red Devils are hoping to win the race by offering Haaland a huge contract.

Manchester United are ready to hand the Norwegian a salary of €28 million per year. The Red Devils could also offer him a signing-on bonus of €40 million.

Manchester United preparing €70 million bid for Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United are preparing a €70 million offer for Kalvin Phillips.

Manchester United are preparing a €70 million offer for Kalvin Phillips, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils are tipped to bolster their midfield next year, and the Englishman is among their targets. Phillips has caught the eye for Leeds United as well as his national team in recent times.

Manchester United are eager to take him to Old Trafford. However, The Red Devils could face competition from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for his services.

