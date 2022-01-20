Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ralf Rangnick praises Cristiano Ronaldo; PSG negotiating with Paul Pogba, and more - 19 January 2022

Manchester United eked out a 3-1 win at the Brentford Community Stadium against Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday. Despite the victory, the Red Devils remain in seventh place in the league standings.

Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after his FIFA Special The Best Award win. Elsewhere, PSG are negotiating with Paul Pogba for a move this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 19th January 2022.

Ralf Rangnick praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Ronaldo (in pic).

Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter's FIFA Special The Best Award win. The Portuguese was given the award after he set the record for most goals in international men’s football. The 36-year-old continues to be an epitome of excellence, having netted 115 times, six more than erstwhile record-holder Ali Daie.

Ronaldo has maintained that level since arriving at Old Trafford last summer. The Portuguese has scored 14 times in 21 appearances for Manchester United this season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has carried the Red Devils into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a vital cog in Ralf Rangnick’s attack. The German has opted to use Ronaldo whenever he has been available for selection. Speaking to the club’s website ahead of the game against Brentford, Rangnick paid a glowing tribute to his talisman.

“Well in the end, you’ll have to ask him what his secret is! As far as I can tell, he has always been a top professional, looking after himself. All the important things that need to be done to still play at this kind of level. Your nutrition, sleep: whatever he does, if you look at his body, he’s extremely fi,t and he makes sure that he does all the important things to keep this level as long as possible,” said Rangnick.

PSG negotiating with Paul Pogba

PSG are negotiating with Paul Pogba for a summer move.

PSG are negotiating with Paul Pogba to facilitate a move this summer, according to ESPN.

The Frenchman is currently in the final six months of his contract with Manchester United. Negotiations for an extension have failed to reach a breakthrough, and the 28-year-old is now looking for a new challenge. The Parisians have been alerted of his situation.

utdreport @utdreport @hirstclass] #mufc have made repeated attempts to get Paul Pogba to sign a new contract, but he has been reluctant to come to the table. It looks almost certain he will leave on a free transfer #mulive #mufc have made repeated attempts to get Paul Pogba to sign a new contract, but he has been reluctant to come to the table. It looks almost certain he will leave on a free transfer #mulive [@hirstclass]

The Ligue 1 giants are long-term admirers of Pogba, and are now plotting to take him to the Parc des Princes. PSG believe the Frenchman’s arrival could help convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club.

AC Milan end pursuit of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly

AC Milan have ended their interest in Bailly.

AC Milan have ended their interest in Eric Bailly, according to Calciomercato. The Ivorian has struggled to break into the Manchester United starting eleven recently. The arrival of Raphael Varane has further dented his chances of first-team football at Old Trafford. The Rossoneri were previously planning to take the 27-year-old to the San Siro.

However, the Serie A side are now having second thoughts about the move. AC Milan are not entirely convinced by the player, and are wary of his injury history. The Rossoneri have decided that Bailly is not worth the risk, and have subsequently abandoned their pursuit of the Ivorian defender.

