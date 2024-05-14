Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Raphael Varane set to leave, Bruno Fernandes wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - May 14, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, May 15, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men arrive at the game on a run of one win in their last five games in the league.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane will leave the Red Devils at the end of this season. Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes is wanted in the Middle East.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 14, 2024.

Raphael Varane set to leave Manchester United

Raphael Varane

Manchester United have announced that Raphael Varane will leave the club at the end of this season. The French defender joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021 from Real Madrid and has endured a mixed time at the club so far. Varane was a key figure in the club's Carabao Cup triumph last season but has struggled to stay fit of late.

Varane's form has also taken a hit, with the Premier League giants struggling at the back as a result. The 31-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions this season and is currently out with a muscle injury. Manchester United are already linked with defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer and have now opted to bid adieu to the veteran Frenchman. According to reports, a move to the Middle East could be on the cards at the end of this season.

Bruno Fernandes wanted in Saudi Arabia, says Fabrizio Romano

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has admirers at clubs in the Middle East, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese midfielder has consistently been one of Manchester United's best players since joining the club from Sporting in January 2020. However, his stay at Old Trafford has come into question after he recently stated that a decision on his future will be taken after Euro 2024.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the 29-year-old remains fully committed to the Red Devils.

“Since the Saudi Pro League project started more than one year ago, Bruno Fernandes has always been one of the players most appreciated by Saudi bosses, but at the moment it’s nothing concrete," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Fernandes is fully focused on Manchester United and there are no talks – Bruno will not discuss anything until he knows more about the project at United, and possibly the change in manager, so there are many things to clarify at United first. Meanwhile, Fernandes has always been super committed to the club, so let’s see what happens.”

Fernandes has appeared 230 times for the Premier League giants, registering 79 goals and 64 assists.

Erik ten Hag not worried about Rasmus Hojlund's form

Rasmus Hojlund

Erik ten Hag is not worried about Rasmus Hojlund's poor run in front of goal this season. Manchester United paid Atalanta £72m for the Danish striker last summer, but he has endured a difficult campaign so far. Hojlund has scored 14 goals and set up two more from 40 outings in all competitions, but the Dutch manager is confident that he will come good.

Speaking to the press, Ten Hag also outlined the club's rationale behind targeting the 21-year-old last year.

“When we decided to go for him we talked about earlier we buy a player for this season and for the future. He has to develop, he has to progress, he needs time, sometimes it goes up and down, before winter he struggled to get his first Premier League goal but he is a very strong character," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"He is very eager for every match so it can be every match to return his form I am more confident, he's close. So last season, we had the goalscorer with 30, so we add one extra striker to the squad and on financial resources more was not possible, so we were quite confident when you are third, in two finals, win one final, when you add one striker the transfer policy is right."

Hojlund has scored just one goal in his last eight games in the Premier League.