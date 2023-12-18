Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: RB Leipzig want Jadon Sancho; Red Devils eyeing Sacha Boey, and more - December 18, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (December 17) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are seventh in the league table with 28 points after 17 games.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are interested in United attacker Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have set their sights on Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 18, 2023:

RB Leipzig want Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is wanted at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig have entered the race to sign Jadon Sancho, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The English forward is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford following a social media controversy. Sancho’s public criticism of Erik ten Hag left the Dutch manager unimpressed, and the player has since been banished from Manchester United’s first-team environment.

The situation hasn’t been resolved yet, and the 23-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball for the Red Devils since the end of August. Juventus have been linked with the player, while a return to former Borussia Dortmund has been mooted as well.

Leipzig have now entered the fray as they look to add more bite to their attack. However, the Englishman’s €20 million salary is posing a problem for any potential deal.

Manchester United eyeing Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey has admirers at Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in Sacha Boey, according to Fanatik. The Red Devils are in the market for an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have found their man in the French right-back.

Boey has been very impressive for Galatasaray recently, registering 27 appearances this season and scoring two goals. The player has been linked with a move to Arsenal by Sporx, who say that the Gunners are plotting a €20 million offer.

Marseille also have their eyes on the 23-year-old, who could be on the move in 2024. The player’s contract with the Turkish side expires in 2025.

Donny van de Beek exit almost done, says Fabrizio Romano

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Old Trafford on loan,

Donny van de Beek’s exit from Manchester United is almost done, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in 2020. His situation has gone from bad to worse under Ten Hag, but Eintracht Frankfurt have offered him a lifeline.

The Bundesliga giants are preparing to secure the player’s signature on a six-month loan deal. Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Van de Beek agreed to the move, as he's eager to play regular football once again.

“I think this opportunity to go to Eintracht Frankfurt is a great one. Van de Beek had many opportunities and the chance to wait, probably for some super big club to look for some opportunity on loan maybe in and towards the end of January,” said Romano.

He continued:

“But he wanted to go. Van de Beek wanted to try something different and be part of a starting lineup regularly. Eintracht offered that, and he had a direct conversation with the manager, which was crucial. So, now the deal is 99.9% done.”

The 26-year-old has appeared 62 times across competitions for Manchester United across competitions, registering just two goals and as many assists.