Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils admire Harry Kane; club want Joao Neves, and more - March 11, 2024

Manchester United are looking ahead to their FA Cup quarterfinal with Liverpool on Sunday, March 17, at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a 2-0 win over Everton at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain interested in Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are ready to trigger Benfica midfielder Joao Neves' release clause.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 11, 2024:

Manchester United admire Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain interested in Harry Kane, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Bayern Munich striker has been in sizzling form this season, registering 36 goals and 11 assists in 34 games across competitions. The Red Devils have had their eyes on the 30-year-old since his time with Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag is expected to push for an established No. 9 this summer to ease the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund and help him flourish. Kane could be tempted to return to the Premier League to break Alan Shearer's goalscoring record.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the finances involved make a move highly unlikely.

"If United are going to sign a striker then Kane is as good as it gets. So we know there's admiration for him and they do still hold some interest. At the moment, I wouldn't have huge expectations around it.

"If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you're in the loop as to is it possible to sign him, and Man Utd will do that," said Jones.

He continued:

"But let's face it, there is very little sign at the moment of Man United signing a player for mega money. So even if his situation does start to open up, it's still going to be difficult to sign him.

"They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it's hugely difficult to do."

Kane is just 47 shy of Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.

Red Devils want Joao Neves

Joao Neves has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to trigger Joao Neves' £102 million release clause, according to The Mirror.

The midfield is fast emerging as an area of concern at Old Trafford, and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to take action. Christian Eriksen is likely to leave this summer, while Scott McTominay isn't first team material. Meanwhile, Casemiro has shown signs of regression of late and is already linked with an exit.

Neves has been identified as the ideal candidate to fill the Brazilian's shoes. The 19-year-old is a first-team regular for Benfica this season and has enjoyed a spectacular rise at the Lisbon based club. Neves has appeared 43 times across competitions, starting 37, registering two goals and two assists.

His efforts have impressed the Red Devils, and Ratcliffe has apparently given the green light for a move. Benfica will only let their prized asset leave if his release clause is triggered, and that's what the Premier League giants plan to do.

Manchester United not eyeing Thomas Frank as Erik ten Hag's replacement

Thomas Frank is not being discussed at Old Trafford,

Manchester United are not considering Thomas Frank ad a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch manager's future is up in the air, especially after INEOS' arrival at Old Trafford this year. Ten Hag's team have struggled to impress this season and are also in danger of missing out on the UEFA Champions League next campaign.

Unless results improve, Ratcliffe might have to take some tough decisions in the summer. Outgoing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane are among the names touted as options.

Frank, who has done a decent job with Brentford, has been a surprising addition to the mix recently but has been ruled out from the running by Jacobs. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist mentioned Roberto De Zerbi as a more realistic choice for the Red Devils.

"I'm told that Thomas Frank is not one of them being looked at by Manchester United. Naturally, Roberto De Zerbi will be a name that many clubs consider to be gettable and very appealing.

"I'm sure that if Manchester United made a shortlist, De Zerbi would be one of the names on it," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Nobody has approached Gareth Southgate, and he is fully focused on Euro 2024. There is a possibility, if that goes well, that he will stay on and manage England for the 2026 World Cup as well."

De Zerbi has transformed Brighton & Hove Albion since taking charge at the Amex in 2022.