Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils admire Zinedine Zidane; club ready for Raphael Varane exit, and more - April 9, 2024

Manchester United are winless in three Premier League games. Erik ten Hag's team next face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain interested in former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as a possible replacement for their current manager Erik ten Hag. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 9, 2024:

Manchester United admire Zinedine Zidane, says journalist

Zinedine Zidane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been backed to target Zinedine Zidane as a possible successor for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is under pressure at Old Trafford amid his team's continued struggles this season. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League after 31 games and in danger of missing out on a top-four finish. The club are linked with multiple managerial candidates ahead of the summer, including Zidane.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs also named England boss Gareth Southgate and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as possible candidates for the job.

“The Gareth Southgate links come from the fact that Dan Ashworth worked with Southgate at the FA. Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate that it is believed wants to go back into club football," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Zinedine Zidane will almost certainly be on the succession planning list, but being on the succession planning list doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get any contact or offered the job.

"It just means that you’re part of a collection of names that are there to explore. And then, if a change is made, that list will be whittled down.”

Zidane is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Manchester United suffer Theo Hernandez blow

Theo Hernandez has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Theo Hernandez this summer.

According to Fichajes, AC Milan are likely to demands at least €100 million for the Frenchman. The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back this summer, following the struggles of Luke Shaw.

The Englishman has missed much of the season due to injuries, appearing just 15 times across competitions. Shaw's backup, Tyrell Malacia, is also injured and is yet to kick a ball this campaign.

The Premier League giants are eager to reinforce the position ahead of the new campaign and have set their sights on Hernandez. The 26-year-old has appeared 39 times across competitions for the Rossoneri this season, registering five goals and 10 assists.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City also have their eyes on the Frenchman, but Milan are determined to keep him at the San Siro beyond the summer.

Red Devils ready for Raphael Varane exit

Raphael Varane's future remains up in the air.

Manchester United are willing to offload Raphael Varane this summer, according to Football Insider.

The French defender has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, so the Red Devils are already planning for the future. Varane's contract expires next summer, but the Premier League giants have decided against handing him a new deal.

Manchester United are expected to sign a new defender this year and are eyeing multiple names. The Red Devils recently sat down with the Frenchman to discuss his future and believe that an exit would be in the best interests of all parties involved.

The 30-year-old remains linked with a move to the Middle East and could leave at the end of the season.