Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to appoint Roberto De Zerbi; Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Kane, and more - November 11, 2023

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when Luton Town visit Old Trafford on Saturday (November 11) in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure following the 4-3 defeat at Copenhagen in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to sack Ten Hag and appoint Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as his successor. Elsewhere, the Dutch manager wanted former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 11, 2023:

Manchester United advised to appoint Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi has been a revelation at the Amex.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag with Roberto De Zerbi. The Dutch manager has endured a difficult run this season, losing nine of his 17 games across competitions.

The Red Devils are eighth in the league after 11 games, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, and have also bowed out of the EFL Cup. Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, have gone from strength to strength under De Zerbi since his arrival last season.

Collymore told Caught Offside that the Italian manager could get Manchester United firing on all cylinders again.

"Erik Ten Hag does not have the personality to carry Manchester United. Being Manchester United manager comes with immense responsibility but whenever I look at Ten Hag on the sidelines, he just doesn’t fill me with confidence. It’s quite the opposite actually – he looks like a rabbit caught in headlights, especially whenever United fall behind," said Collymore.

He continued:

"I know the club try not to sack their managers during a season but he has got to go. If the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to stick with Ten Hag for the time being, fine, but come the end of the season they must do everything in their power to get Roberto De Zerbi out of Brighton and Hove Albion. Let De Zerbi come in and ship out all the deadwood. He’s a beast, he wouldn’t mess around. Not only that, but he would almost certainly get the best out of their underperforming squad."

The Red Devils are unlikely to qualify for the knockouts of the Champions League after losing three of their four games .

Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Kane

Harry Kane was wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag wanted to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Dutch manager was keen to sign a proven No. 9 to lead the line and had set his sights on the English forward. However, Manchester United informed him that a move wasn't possible. The club were reluctant to intiate talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, who is known to be a shrewd negotiator.

The Red Devils were worried that negotiations would either go on for ages, or that the club would have ended up paying over the odds for Kane.

As such, they turned down Ten Hag's request and eventually signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. Kane, meanwhile, left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich in a £86 million deal and has registered 19 goals and seven assists in 15 games across competitions.

Red Devils eyeing Andre Trindade

Manchester United are planning a move for Andre Trindade, according to Football Transfers.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has caught the eye with Fluminense recently and has generated interest from the Premier League.

Liverpool have been monitoring the 22-year-old for a while but have now left the race, leaving the door open for the Red Devils to take advantage.

Erik ten Hag is eyeing midfield reinforcements in the winter, and a replacement for Casemiro is on the agenda. The 31-year-old has shown signs of regression this season, so the Dutch manager wants Andre to take his place.

The 22-year-old has all the attributes needed to become a top defensive midfielder.