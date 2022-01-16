Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to build team around Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 others; AC Milan working on loan deal for Ivorian defender, and more - 16 January 2022

Manchester United only managed a disappointing 2-2 draw in the Premier League at Aston Villa on Saturday. The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead through a Bruno Fernandes brace, but were pegged back by a late fightback from Steven Gerrard's men.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Roy Keane has advised his former club to build a team around Cristiano Ronaldo and two other players. Elsewhere, AC Milan are working to secure a loan deal for Eric Bailly.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16th January 2022.

Roy Keane wants Manchester United to build team around Cristiano Ronaldo and two others

Roy Keane has urged his former club to build the team around Ronaldo.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has urged his former club to build the team around Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane. The Premier League giants are struggling in seventh place in the Premier League table, with their league drought set to extend for one more year.

The Irishman was asked by Sky Sports who among the current team deserves to stay at the club. Keane named three players the Red Devils should centre their rebuilding around:

“I don't know; I really don't. Bruno sure, people like Ronaldo, Varane, there are some good young players there. If a top coach comes in - at least for a good starting point - there are senior players there, at least their contracts are nearly up, you can move them on; get some fresh young talent in at United,” said Keane.

Keane went on to lavish praise on Fernandes:

“He (Bruno Fernandes) has got brilliant quality, and we've seen that. He's been short of scoring goals lately. Even this finish - okay, you can criticise Aston Villa of overplaying it with the poor pass, not recovering well from the pass - it's just his first touch that sets him up,” said Keane.

“Poor play for Villa there, but take nothing away from the strike; it's a lovely finish. It's the first touch he takes; it just sets it up for him,” said Keane.

AC Milan working on loan deal for Eric Bailly

AC Milan are working on a loan deal for Eric Bailly.

AC Milan are working on a loan deal for Eric Bailly, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Ivorian has struggled for game time with Manchester United this season. Bailly has dropped further down the pecking order since the arrival of interim manager Raphael Varane last year.

The Rossoneri have now offered him a chance to play regular football. The Serie A giants want an option to buy in the loan deal. However, it's not clear whether the Red Devils are willing to grant their wish.

Newcastle United offer £3 million for Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United are ready to offer £3 million for Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle United are ready to offer £3 million for Jesse Lingard, according to Daily Star.

The Englishman is in the final few months of his contract with United. The Red Devils want him to stay, and have even offered to renew his contract. However, the 29-year-old is disillusioned with the lack of chances at Old Trafford, and wants to move in search of regular football.

West Ham United are interested in his services, but face competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies are desperate to stave off relegation, and are looking to land Lingard to help them stay afloat.

