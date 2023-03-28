Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised against Frenkie de Jong pursuit; club want Goncalo Ramos, and more - March 27, 2023

Manchester United have enjoyed a steady rise under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager has won the EFL Cup and taken his team to third in the league after 26 games.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils striker Andy Cole has advised the club against pursuing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 27, 2023.

Manchester United advised against Frenkie de Jong pursuit

Frenkie de Jong (right) refused to come to Old Trafford last summer.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has advised the club not to waste their time on Frenkie de Jong this summer. The Red Devils were eager to secure the services of the Dutch midfielder last summer, but the prolonged pursuit ended in disappointment, as the player refused to leave Barcelona.

Ten Hag is expected to return for his compatriot this summer as he looks to add more quality to his midfield. However, speaking to King Casino Bonus as cited by Goal, Cole said that his former side should target players like Casemiro who want to come to Old Trafford.

“I look at it from the outside: is Frenkie de Jong the midfield player that could do a job for Manchester United? No he's not. De Jong is a very good player, and there is no disputing that, but if you look at last season's transfer saga, you have to wonder why would Manchester United want to put themselves in that position again?” said Cole.

He added:

“They need to go for players who actually want to come to the club, like Casemiro did. Going in for De Jong again makes them look desperate; this is Manchester United football club we're talking about here; if you don't want to play for them, then move on to your next option. It's not like Manchester United is a non-league football club; the answer to the move should be yes or no, not a maybe.”

Ten Hag opted to bring in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan in January, and the Austrian will be an option to consider this summer.

Red Devils want Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Goncalo Ramos, according to The Record via AS. The 21-year-old has been highly impressive for Benfica since breaking into the first team in the 2019-20 season. The Portuguese has amassed 24 goals and ten assists in 36 games across competitions, turning heads at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to lead the line next season and is scouting the market for a fast and fluid striker who could fit his tactics. Ramos appears tailor-made for the role, and the Red Devils are eager to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are not bothered by his €105.6 million release clause either, as they know that a world-class striker is likely to cost that much. Ramos is reportedly unhappy at Benfica and could jump at the opportunity to arrive at Old Trafford.

Stan Collymore urges Ten Hag to sign new goalkeeper

David de Gea has struggled to adapt to the requirements of the modern game.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to sign a new goalkeeper this summer. David de Gea has divided opinion among fans in recent years, and his lack of ball-playing skills has caused problems occasionally.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that a new goalkeeper would help Ten Hag implement his system at Old Trafford.

“One of the first things Manchester City and Liverpool did when they were looking to move to the next level was to invest in a new goalkeeper, and I think it’s time Manchester United did the same,” said Collymore.

He added:

“I like David de Gea; I think he’s been phenomenal over the years for United, but his distribution lets him down, and Erik Ten Hag will want a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and can play to the traditional Ajax system of playing it out and building attacks from the back. Unfortunately, De Gea isn’t that type of player, so in my opinion, targeting a goalkeeper that can do the things he can’t should be a priority for United this summer.”

The Spaniard has 183 clean sheets in 529 games for the Red Devils.

Poll : 0 votes