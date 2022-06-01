Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to fulfil Cristiano Ronaldo demands; Jurrien Timber could be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof, and more - 31 May 2022

Manchester United are working to build a team fit to fight on all fronts next season. Manager Erik ten Hag will be looking to use the summer to stamp his authority in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Ben Dinnery has urged the Red Devils to fulfil Cristiano Ronaldo’s demands for an upgrade in the club's infrastructure. Elsewhere, Paul Robinson believes Jurrien Timber could be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 31 May 2022:

Ben Dinnery advises Manchester United to fulfil Cristiano Ronaldo demands

Cristiano Ronaldo is unimpressed by some of the infrastructure at Manchester United

Injury expert Ben Dinnery believes Manchester United need to adhere to Cristiano Ronaldo’s demands of an upgrade in infrastructure at the club. The Portuguese has already forced the club to make multiple changes behind the scenes.

Ronaldo told bosses he didn't want to use the main and plunge pool at Carrington - loose, chipped and missing tiles made it a danger. He urged the club to re-tile and refurbish them, telling he couldn't believe it hadn't changed in the 12 years he's been away.

Speaking to Football Insider, Dinnery said that Cristiano Ronaldo expects perfection at a club of the stature of the Red Devils.

“At the end of the day, this is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is a player who has been there, done that, and won’t accept second best. He expects perfection from himself, and he expects that same level in every aspect of his life. To some, it might seem like a relatively trivial or minor issue. But the reality is we are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world. To have a winning mentality, you need to have a winning environment,” said Dinnery.

He continued:

“It’s about creating the best possible conditions for players. It’s about preparing the mindset. The fact that he has even had to flag that up calls into question the mindset of the club. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, would this have ever happened? Serious questions need to be asked. This is an insight into what’s going wrong with the club at the moment.”

Paul Robinson believes Jurrien Timber could be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof

Jurrien Timber is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Jurrien Timber to be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof. Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his backline and wants the Dutch defender to join him at Manchester United.





Jurriën Timber speaks on his future: "Of course I can still develop myself at Ajax, I am 100% sure of that. I don't have the feeling that I am done at this club"."…but I can develop myself at other clubs too", Timber added.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson hailed the Ajax centre-back:

“Timber is a leader. He organises at the back. He would definitely be an upgrade on Lindelof. I think he could be good alongside [Raphael] Varane or Maguire. Maguire is not a bad player. He is just in a bad place and has been on a bad run of form. Under a new manager I think we will see the Maguire that we know. It will be a fresh start. Having a player like Timber alongside him would only help. I think Maguire will get back to his best with a top-class centre-half next to him,” said Robinson.

Alan Hutton says Erik ten Hag called time on Ralf Rangnick stay

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton believes Erik ten Hag might have pushed Ralf Rangnick out of Manchester United. The German was supposed to take up a consultant role with the Red Devils but recently declared that he was leaving the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Erik ten Hag doesn’t need Rangnick’s inputs at Old Trafford.

“To have somebody like Ten Hag come in with his own philosophies, his own ideas, he won’t want the previous Rangnick era there. Working as a consultant, he doesn’t need it. This guy does not need this guy there telling him what to do. If it’s an Alex Ferguson, who’s had an unbelievable time, and you’re taking over from there, you need a little bit of guidance here and there. But if it’s somebody who’s had a nightmare, it’s like: ‘What are you going to tell me? How are you going to improve this?'” said Hutton.

