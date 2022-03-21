Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to offload Cristiano Ronaldo; club interested in Sevilla goalkeeper, and more - 20 March 2022

Manchester United dropped to sixth place in the Premier League table after Tottenham Hotspurs’ 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday. Ralf Rangnick’s wards are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Danny Mills has advised the Red Devils to offload star striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in a Sevilla goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20th March 2022:

Danny Mills advises Manchester United to offload Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Liverpool star Danny Mills believes Manchester United should offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese raised expectations at Old Trafford after a blockbuster return last summer. Unfortunately, his second stint with the Red Devils has failed to live up to expectations.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Mills pointed out that the next manager might not want Ronaldo in the team.

“Something radical needs to change at Manchester United even if it means important players like Cristiano Ronaldo being sold. You have to be careful dealing with superstars on big contracts; it’s better to find other takers before you fall out with them. But the bigger picture is that United have gone five years without a trophy and need to back a top manager who is there for the long haul, whether it be Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino or someone else,” wrote Mills.

He continued:

“Those guys will want to do things their own way, and a clear-out makes sense, headed by Paul Pogba and Ronaldo. They rely on Ronaldo’s individual brilliance, which can work in some games, like Tottenham last Saturday, but doesn’t against the best teams in the Premier League and Champions League."

Mills added that Ronaldo lacks the fitness to compete at the highest level.

“Manchester City and Liverpool have pushed the bar so high; United need both world-class ability and incredible physical output to compete. and the latter isn’t in Ronaldo’s game any more. For former glories to return to Old Trafford, United’s players need to press and compete for 60 matches a season in addition to the ability they possess. I can’t see Ronaldo being part of that,” wrote Mills.

He added:

"Selling him (Ronaldo) will be difficult for United fans. He’s a hero and rightly so, but that doesn’t alter the fact it needs to happen for the future good of the team. Ronaldo is an all-time great, but he isn’t the solution to United’s problems. They need a world-class manager and let him build, even it means letting go of a legend."

Ronaldo is the top scorer for United this season, with 18 goals across competitions.

However, he drew blanks in both legs as the Premier League giants were eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Earlier, the 37-year-old started the year with only one strike in ten games before scoring a league hat-trick against Spurs.

Red Devils interested in Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou has caught the eye this season.

Manchester United are interested in Yassine Bounou, according to The Mirror. The Moroccan has been in splendid form for Sevilla this season and is among the best goalkeepers in the league so far. The Red Devils have been monitoring the player for a while now and are ready to go for the kill this summer.

David de Gea is in the final 18 months of his current contract, and United could offload him if an extension cannot be agreed. Bounou has emerged as a possible replacement, and the Premier League giants could sign him by triggering his £25 million release clause.

The 29-year-old’s current contract expires in 2024, but Sevilla are working to tie him down to a new deal, which could complicate United's pursuit of the custodian.

Gary Neville opens up on Marcus Rashford’s struggles

Marcus Rashford has been a shadow of his former self this season/

Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford needs to reset himself over the summer to get back to his best. The 23-year-old has endured a prolonged dip in form at Manchester United this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said that Rashford shouldn’t leave the Red Devils after his first lean patch at the club.

"I get the fact that he’s not playing at the moment. His form is poor, and (he) is drained of confidence. Nobody knows what has happened to him. Looks completely uncomfortable and unhappy on the pitch. When he came on against Atletico Madrid, he looked like there was just nothing there. So, he needs to get to the end of the season, regroup and reset,” said Neville.

The club legend continued:

“But I do feel like Marcus Rashford needs to just go away this summer for a few weeks where he reassesses himself, what he wants from life and who he wants around him. He’s not playing with freedom at this time. I’d hate to think that from an academy player at the age of nine that has got great talent, would just leave after his first bad period, even if it has been 12 or 18 months now."

Rashford has scored just five times in 26 outings across competitions for Manchester United this season.

