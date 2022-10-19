Manchester United will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Wednesday (October 19) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a goalless draw against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils striker Teddy Sheringham has advised the club to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are willing to pay €80 million for the signature of a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here'sa look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 19, 2022:

Teddy Sheringham advises Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Harry Kane

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled at Old Trafford this season.

Teddy Sheringham has advised Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Harry Kane.

The Portuguese has one foot out of Old Trafford already after failing to cut a chord under Ten Hag. Kane is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who remain in the hunt for a new No. 9.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed vs Newcastle: "No players is happy to get off. I understand that. I have no problem. He has to convince me he has to stay on." 🗣️ Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed vs Newcastle: "No players is happy to get off. I understand that. I have no problem. He has to convince me he has to stay on."

Speaking to Gambling.com, as cited by The Metro, Sheringham said that his former team should break the bank for Kane.

“If they’re going to go out and break the bank for someone, go out and get Harry Kane. He’s the type of centre-forward they lack, a proper professional; he leads the line, and you’ll always get 100% out of him,” said Sheringham.

He continued:

“He’s a proper player, so go break the bank for him. I know that’s going to upset the Tottenham fans, but we’re talking about Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. They should be doing this sort of thing instead of spending money on players who only might do the job for you.”

Sheringham added that United should have let Ronaldo leave this summer.

“I think Ronaldo has kind of got his head around the fact that he’s staying, and the vibes don’t seem to be as bad anymore,” said Sheringham.

He added:

“When you have an absolute superstar in your camp, it can affect a lot of other players, so I would have just said to him in the summer that he’s allowed to leave and built my team around a proper centre-forward instead, as well as the younger players he’s got.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored just two goals in 11 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Red Devils willing to pay €80 million for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to pay €80 million for the signature of Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Dutch midfielder was the subject of interest from the Premier League giants this summer. Ten Hag was eager to be reunited with his former player at Old Trafford, but a move didn't materialise.

However, it appears that the Dutch manager remains keen on adding the player to his kitty. Ten Hag believes De Jong would be crucial to his rebuilding exercise at the club. The Red Devils are ready to grant him his wish and are willing to break the bank for the player.

De Jong has started just four games for Barcelona this season but could be a regular starter at Old Trafford.

Manchester United yet to make decision on David de Gea’s future

David de Gea has been an omnipresent figure between the sticks at Old Trafford this season.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are yet to make a decision on David de Gea’s future.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils but has divided opinion in recent seasons. There have been reports that the club are looking for a ball-playing goalkeeping to replace De Gea.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Manchester United are yet to make a decision on the player.

“Right now, there’s still nothing decided on the goalkeeper front at Manchester United. You may have seen United linked with Simon Mignolet yesterday, but I’m told there’s nothing advanced there. De Gea would love to stay at Manchester United, and the message from him has been very clear, but it’s now up to Erik ten Hag and the club to decide what to do,” wrote Romano.

David de Gea recently registered 500 appearances for the Red Devils, including 13 this season.

