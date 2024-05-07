Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sack Erik ten Hag, club eyeing Denzel Dumfries, and more - May 7, 2024

Manchester United suffered a demoralizing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, May 6, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team have now lost 13 of their 35 games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised the Red Devils to remove Erik ten Hag from the hot seat at Old Trafford. The English giants are also interested in Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 7, 2024.

Manchester United advised to sack Erik ten Hag by former player

Michael Owen

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has advised the club to part ways with Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup in his debut season at Old Trafford, but his second campaign hasn't gone according to plan. While injuries have played spoilsport, the team have simply failed to respond to his tactics. Monday's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace was a reminder of how the mighty Red Devils have fallen this season.

Speaking on Optus Sport, Owen insisted that Ten Hag isn't good enough for the Red Devils and must be sacked immediately.

"I've said it for a long time. I've sat here for quite a while and I've been saying that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job. I've said it for ages and ages, he cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season. I almost wonder now... they've got a cup final and they've got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not. At some point you've got to make a decision," said Owen.

He continued:

"I just wonder, with so much at stake, even if it's only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to do something here and now, and be quite radical about it. I'm not sure, but he cannot, simply cannot, manage this team next season. He's not good enough, I've thought it for ages, he's just not good enough to manage Manchester United."

INEOS have made multiple changes behind the scenes since taking charge of the club earlier this year and could be considering a managerial change as well this summer.

Red Devils eyeing Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are interested in Denzel Dumfries, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Red Devils are planning to reinforce their right-back position this summer and have their eyes on the Dutchman. Dumfries has been an important part of Inter Milan's squad this season, registering three goals and six assists from 34 outings across competitions.

The 28-year-old helped the Nerazzurri win the Serie A this season, but his future remains up in the air. The player's contract with the club expires in just over a year and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet. The Italian champions could offload Dumfries this summer for €25-30m to address their financial problems. Manchester United are eyeing the situation with interest, as they look for an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Erik ten Hag rubbishes Bruno Fernandes exit talk

Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag has brushed away talk of Bruno Fernandes' exit this summer. The Portuguese midfielder remains a key figure at Manchester United and has been one of the club's best signings of the past decade. However, Fernandes recently sent the rumour mill into overdrive by stating that any decision on his future will be taken at the end of Euro 2024.

Speaking recently, as cited by GOAL, the Dutch manager insisted that the 29-year-old's words have been taken out of context.

“Absolutely but that was also taken out of context. I haven’t even asked [Fernandes about the context] because I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag went on to heap praise on his skipper, labeling him as an example for other players.

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have to show and deliver. Bruno is always available, he never misses a game and always plays in a good level and always gets energy to a team," said Ten Hag.

He added:

"Such assets are necessary to be successful. Bruno is a real fighter. Last year for instance when we played Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, we played with an ankle that was so thick, it was unbelievable. Bruno is a very good example for other players.”

Bruno Fernandes has appeared 45 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, registering 15 goals and 11 assists.