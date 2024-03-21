Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Guglielmo Vicario, Bruno Fernandes wants to stay, and more - March 21, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table after 28 games, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more. Erik ten Hag's team next face Brentford on March 30 in the league.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 21, 2024.

Manchester United advised to sign Guglielmo Vicario

Former Tottenham Hotspur scout Bryan King believes Manchester United should try to sign Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian goalkeeper has been a revelation since joining Spurs last summer, registering seven clean sheets in 30 outings across competitions.

The Red Devils signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan last year as well, but the Cameroonian has struggled to impress so far. Multiple reports have stated that the club could be tempted to seek a replacement at the end of this season.

Speaking to Tottenham News, King insisted that Vicario would jump at the opportunity to move to Old Trafford.

"From United’s perspective, I think they should go out and sign Vicario. If they want to spend money, then spend money on players who are proven in the Premier League. Vicario would be tempted by a move to Old Trafford, without a doubt,” said King.

Onana has appeared 39 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, registering 12 clean sheets.

Bruno Fernandes wants to stay

Bruno Fernandes has reiterated his desire to stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder is the club captain and also one of Erik ten Hag's most important players right now. Bruno is the creative hub of the team, the one that keeps the attack ticking, and is among the finest midfielders in the league at the moment.

The Red Devils are staring at a vital summer ahead, with INEOS expected to make multiple changes to the squad before the 2024-25 season. There are doubts surrounding the future of many first team stars, but Bruno insists that he wants to be part of the new project.

Speaking to A Bola, the 29-year-old added that he has already had a chat with the new owners.

"I want to stay here. I want to be part of a project. I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners. They want to meet with the players and have already done so individually," said Fernandes.

Bruno has appeared 38 times across competitions this season, registering eight goals and nine assists.

Gerard Pique advises Red Devils to have faith in youngsters

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has advised Manchester United to keep faith in their academy stars. The Red Devils have already inducted multiple talented youngsters into the first team this season, including Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Erik ten Hag is expected to further invest in his squad this summer, but has shown that he isn't afraid to put his trust in capable academy graduates.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pique added that the win over Liverpool last weekend will be a huge boost for his former club.

“I still believe Ten Hag is a very good coach. I don’t really know if he will be able to turn things around but the win against Liverpool [in the FA Cup] was incredible. It’s the sort of victory that will give them power for the rest of the season. Then, I would say they need to trust more in the people coming through from the academy. It happens when you are suffering as a club," said Pique.

He continued:

"It was the same at Barcelona, but you have to trust in the academy players. We saw Sir Alex Ferguson show this with the Class of ’92 and they have to trust in the next generation in the same way. In the last few years, they’ve spent a lot of money, and it hasn’t worked out. So why not try to give the new, young generation the chance to at least try and perform.”

Pique spent four seasons at Old Trafford from 2004 to 2008, registering 23 appearances across competitions.