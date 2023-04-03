Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Kim Min-Jae; Jadon Sancho future under doubt, and more - April 3, 2023

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday (April 2) in the Premier League. The loss saw Erik ten Hag’s side drop to fourth in the league after 27 games, behind the third-placed Magpies on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to target Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. Elsewhere, Ten Hag is reportedly running out of patience with winger Jadon Sancho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 3, 2023:

Manchester United advised to sign Kim Min-Jae

Kim Min-jae has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has advised the club to sign Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean has been rock-solid for Napoli this season and is turning heads at clubs across Europe. The Red Devils also have the 26-year-old on their wishlist. Kim has helped the runaway Serie A leaders register 17 clean sheets in 36 appearances this season across competitions.

Speaking to Kelbet, Parker heaped praise on the South Korean and said that he would also be a good PR signing.

“Kim Min-Jae has done excellent for Napoli this season, and I would love to see him at Man United. Raphael Varane can be a bit fragile sometimes, so it would be good with a new player who can compete with him. And then Kim Min-Jae has to earn his spot in the starting XI. If he is willing to come here and fight for a spot that is not guaranteed, that would be amazing,” said Parker.

He continued:

“Kim Min-Jae would also be a very good PR signing. Just like Mitoma, who is from Japan, the same applies for a South Korean player. It would be a massive story if a player like him came to Man United.”

Manchester United could bid adieu to Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire this season, so a move for Kim would make sense.

Jadon Sancho future under doubt

Jadon Sancho could be running out of time at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is running out of patience with Jadon Sancho and could offload him this summer, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The Englishman was expected to light up the Premier League when he arrived at Manchester United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund. However, he has struggled for form and fitness at Old Trafford. Sancho has registered five goals and one assist in 26 games across competitions this season.

Ten Hag is planning to make wholesale changes to the squad and wants underperformers out the door. The Dutchman wants the Red Devils to be more ruthless when moving deadwood at the end of the season. Unless the 23-year-old rapidly improves his performances, he could also be shown the door.

Gary Neville slams Red Devils for January inactivity

Gary Neville believes his former could should have brought in a striker in January.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lambasted the club for failing to back Ten Hag in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils opted to bring in Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January but didn't make any permanent signings.

Speaking recently, Neville said that his former club’s failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo has hurt Ten Hag’s plans.

“He was badly let down, Erik ten Hag, in January, if you look at it. Because that Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan was done in November. He was always going to leave at the start of the World Cup. Manchester United then had six weeks before the transfer window began,” said Neville.

He continued:

"They made a conscious decision not to give Erik ten Hag the money because they have not got the money. They made a conscious decision to tell him he was going to have to bring somebody in on loan. Who is going to loan Manchester United a world-class striker in January? Nobody is going to do that.”

Neville also said that Weghorst isn’t good enough for Manchester United and lamented the lack of a bonafide No. 9 in the team.

"I do not blame Wout Weghorst at all. He has done a really good job. He is a placeholder for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, and I think he is doing absolutely everything he can do out there on the pitch. He is obviously not good enough to be a Manchester United striker, but they needed support in January,” said Neville.

He added:

"They lost Ronaldo; they lost Edinson Cavani in the summer, and Anthony Martial was injured. You cannot play without a centre-forward. To play football really well, your centre-forward and your goalkeeper have to play well. It is just a rule. He does not always play well.”

The Red Devils have scored 41 goals in 27 league games this season; only Fulham and Aston Villa have scored fewer among the top ten.

Poll : 0 votes