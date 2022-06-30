Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to target Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder; club submit £35 million offer for Ajax defender, and more - June 29, 2022

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season. The Red Devils faltered in the UEFA Champions League and also failed to make a mark in the domestic cups.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Old Trafford outfit to target a Wolverhampton Wanderers striker. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have submitted a £35 million offer for an Ajax defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 29, 2022:

Kevin Campbell advises Manchester United to target Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has been one of the top performers in the Premier League recently.

Kevin Campbell has urged Manchester United to target Ruben Neves this summer. The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation for Wolverhampton Wanderers since arriving at the Midlands Club in 2017. He has been one of the best players in his position recently and has 24 goals in 212 appearances across competitions for Wolves.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug There was an expectation that clubs interested in Ruben Neves would have made their move by now but, as it stands, there has been a slew of rumours but no formal move for him. #MUFC There was an expectation that clubs interested in Ruben Neves would have made their move by now but, as it stands, there has been a slew of rumours but no formal move for him. @TheAthleticUK 🚨🇵🇹 There was an expectation that clubs interested in Ruben Neves would have made their move by now but, as it stands, there has been a slew of rumours but no formal move for him. @TheAthleticUK #MUFC 🔴

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Neves’ experience could come in handy for the Red Devils.

“Because they are losing Mata, Matic, a couple of experienced guys, you probably need a couple to come in. I’m not sure who it will be. I’m surprised that United haven’t been linked with Neves. Neves at Wolves is a real top player and knows the Premier League. Ten Hag will have his own mind on who he brings in,” said Campbell.

Red Devils submit £35 million offer for Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have submitted a £35 million offer for Lisandro Martinez, according to Hernan Sisto via The Faithful MUFC. The versatile Ajax defender has been a rage this summer, with Arsenal also interested in his signature. New United manager Erik ten Hag wants his former player at Old Trafford as he looks to shore up his backline.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive - Lisandro Martinez would prefer a move to - Lisandro Martinez would prefer a move to #mufc over Arsenal. [ @MrTomMcDermott 📝 - Lisandro Martinez would prefer a move to #mufc over Arsenal. [@MrTomMcDermott]

The Dutch manager is well aware of Martinez's abilities, having worked with him at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Last season, the 24-year-old helped Ajax keep 16 clean sheets in the league, registering one goal and three assists in 23 games. Ten Hag is looking to rekindle that partnership this summer, but Ajax want around £50 million for their prized asset.

Alan Hutton backs Erik ten Hag decision to keep hold of Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire generated interest from Barcelona.

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton has backed Erik ten Hag’s decision to keep hold of Harry Maguire.

Barcelona were interested in the English defender this summer, but Manchester United turned down their advances at the behest of their new manager. The Dutchman is eager to work with the 29-year-old Maguire at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Maguire could suit Ten Hag’s style of play:

“There’s no getting away from the fact that he had a poor season. I think he set the bar high for himself, and he slipped under that. When you’re the Manchester United captain, you’re going to get scrutinised because you’re under the microscope. It’s just a fact of life; you’re playing with one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said Hutton.

He added:

“You don’t have one poor season, and then all of a sudden become a bad player. That’s not how it works. There could be a million reasons behind that season. The manager is going to want to play out from the back, which I think, will suit him (Maguire), and it’s a case of just building his confidence back up through preseason.”

Hutton continued:

“There is a good player in there, and it’s about getting behind him. He did get a lot of stick from the fans, which must have been difficult as well. So I think he has to try and put that to the side and concentrate because he is a good player.”

