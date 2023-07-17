Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree Andre Onana move; club planning Goncalo Ramos talks, and more - July 17, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and subsequently secured UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. Manager Erik ten Hag is making necessary upgrades to his squad as he eyes a prolonged run in Europe next season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Inter Milan to secure the services of goalkeeper Andre Onana. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are planning to initiate talks to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 17, 2023:

Manchester United agree Andre Onana move

Manchester United have struck a deal with Inter Milan to take Andre Onana to Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been hot on the heels of the Cameroonian for a while, with Ten Hag eager to be reunited with the player after their time together at Ajax. The Dutch manager allowed club legend David de Gea to leave as a free agent this summer and has identified Onana as the Spaniard's replacement.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing.



Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip.



Ten Hag will have the new goalkeeper he wanted.

Talks with the Nerazzurri have progressed well, and the agreement is very close to completion. The 27-year-old will have his medical soon before signing a contract with the Premier League giants. Manchester United are working on Onana's visa, which will enable him to travel with the club for their pre-season tour to the US.

Red Devils planning Goncalo Ramos talks

Manchester United are planning to move for Goncalo Ramos, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Red Devils are looking to add a world-class No. 9 to their ranks this summer. Ten Hag is monitoring multiple candidates for the job and also has his eyes on Ramos.

The 22-year-old has been in red-hot form for Benfica recently and has been linked with the Premier League giants for a while. Galetti told Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Ramos is one of two names on the club's shortlist.

"Manchester United are looking for a new striker, at the moment there are two names on the shortlist, and one is Goncalo Ramos. After a few weeks of silence, the English club is ready to reopen talks with Benfica again," said Galetti.

He continued:

"At the moment, the position of the Portuguese team is quite adamant: the player has a release clause of €120 million (£102 million), and this value represents his price.

"However, Manchester United will try to figure out the room for negotiation to lower the price, even if at the moment there is not much confidence.”

Ten Hag greatly admires Harry Kane but is aware that prising him away from Tottenham Hotspur is virtually impossible.

Harry Maguire removed from captaincy

Harry Maguire's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Harry Maguire has said that Manchester United are looking to appoint a new captain ahead of the new season.

The Englishman has been wearing the armband since the departure of Ashely Young, but his future at Old Trafford is in the air this summer. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag, and could be offloaded this summer.

Taking to social media to announce the decision, Maguire thanked fans for their support.

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt," wrote Maguire.

He continued:

"So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband."

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93



So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Englishman added that it was an honour to wear the armband and pledged his support to his successor.

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

"It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field," wrote Maguire.

He concluded:

“I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility, and I wish whoever now takes it on every success, and they will have my full support.”

Recent reports have linked Maguire to West Ham United.