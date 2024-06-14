Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree Jarrad Branthwaite deal; club want Bayern Munich ace, and more - June 14, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to invest in their squad over the summer after an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign. Erik ten Hag is likely to seek improvements before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have reached a personal agreement with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of a possible move this year. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have set their sights on Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 14, 2024:

Manchester United agree Jarrad Branthwaite deal

Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of a move this summer, according to The Telegraph. The English giants are looking for a new defender this summer after parting ways with Raphael Varane. Branthwaite has emerged as a top target.

The Englishman enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 campaign with Everton, registering 41 appearances across competitions, all of which were starts. His assured performances have convinced the Red Devils, who want a new face to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back.

The 21-year-old has all the ingredients to become a world-class defender and could be a superb addition to Erik ten Hag's side. Manchester United have convinced the player to move to Old Trafford this summer but have to strike a deal with the Merseyside club.

Everton would have preferred to hold on to him but are aware that they eventually have to cash in on their prized asset. The Toffees are hoping to raise £70 million from his sale as they look to address their financial difficulties.

Red Devils want Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka

Manchester United are planning to move for Leon Goretzka this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The Premier League giants are expected to bid adieu to Casemiro this summer, while Christian Eriksen could also be on his way. Sofyan Amrabat, despite his FA Cup final performance, might not be handed a permanent deal either.

The Red Devils desire an established face in the middle of the park who can help Kobbie Mainoo realise his potential. Goretzka has been identified as a candidate for the job. The German midfielder has been outstanding over the years for Bayern Munich but could look for a new adventure this summer.

His contract with the Bavarians expires in 2026, and he's likely to be available this summer. Manchester United are willing to offer £40 million for the 29-year-old, who registered six goals and 11 assists in 42 games across competitions in the 2023-24 season.

Marco Silva was considered as Erik ten Hag replacement, says Fabrizio Romano

Marco Silva

Manchester United briefly considered Fulham manager Marco Silva as Erik ten Hag's replacement this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils were considering their options following an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign.

The Premier League giants were also linked with former Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel. However, they have apparently decided to stick with Ten Hag for now.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Manchester United had a six-man shortlist to replace the Dutchman.

“Man United considered to change the manager – that’s the reality, it was a possibility for this summer but it was never 100% decided. That’s why has always been an open story with many factors," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Personally, I think giving Ten Hag a new contract is important to show strong confidence in his job, this could look like a detail, but, in my opinion, is the crucial factor of this story: a new contract for Ten Hag is a really, really important step to protect him."

He concluded:

“There were five or six names United considered for the job, and Marco Silva of Fulham is one of them, but not the only one.

"As previously reported, Thomas Tuchel had a meeting and was in talks with Man United then they decided not to advance in negotiations. Marco Silva was an option discussed internally but was not so close to the job.”

Marcos Silva has done a commendable job since taking charge at Craven Cottage in 2021.