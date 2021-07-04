Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree personal terms with Raphael Varane, club planning to sell three players this summer, and more - 3rd July 2021

Manchester United have already displayed their intent this summer by completing a move for long-term target Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are on the rise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are expected to compete for silverware in the upcoming campaign.

Sancho’s arrival will bolster Manchester United’s attack, but the Red Devils are also interested in reinforcing their midfield and defense before the end of the summer. Solskjaer also wants to sell players who are no longer part of his plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 3 July 2021.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Manchester United have agreed to personal terms with Raphael Varane, according to The Express via ABC Sports. The Red Devils have made the Frenchman their number one centre-back target this summer.

Varane’s current deal with Real Madrid expires in a year and he has not signed an extension yet. Los Blancos are desperate to hold on to him, but the Frenchman desires a new challenge, with the Premier League giants firmly on his trail.

Raphaël Varane has reached a pre-agreement with Manchester United on personal terms - a five-year contract worth €12m-per-year. #MUFC [@abc_deportes] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 3, 2021

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Varane and have managed to convince the Frenchman to move to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils have offered the player a deal worth £10m per year, and Varane has accepted it.

The Frenchman reportedly wants his future sorted in the next two months so he can take part in pre-season training with the Premier League giants.

Real Madrid want a fee of around £48m for their prized asset. Manchester United, though, are unwilling to pay that much for a player in the final 12 months of his contract.

Red Devils planning to sell three players this summer

Eric Bailly

Manchester United are planning to offload Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard this summer, according to Sportsmole. Dalot and Lingard are set to return to Old Trafford from their loan spells with AC Milan and West Ham United, respectively.

However, neither player is likely to feature in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans next season and will be allowed to leave for the right price.

Eric Bailly signed a three-year contract in April but there is still uncertainty over his future, with Manchester United keen on recruiting two centre halves this summer. Villarreal are interested in re-signing Bailly amid United's interest in Pau Torres. (M.E.N) #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) July 3, 2021

Eric Bailly recently put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford but is already behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order at Manchester United.

The arrival of Raphael Varane could see Bailly's playing time limited further. The Red Devils are willing to let him leave amid reports that they could target two centre-backs this summer.

Manchester United in a three-way battle over Bundesliga midfielder

Denis Zakaria

Manchester United are in a three-way battle with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over Denis Zakaria, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Switzerland international has been a pivotal part of Borussia Monchengladbach's team since joining them in 2017.

The 24-year-old was also a part of his nation’s squad for Euro 2020 and is currently valued at €35m by the Bundesliga side. Zakaria's current contract expires next summer and Manchester United believe he could be an ideal replacement for the aging Nemanja Matic.

