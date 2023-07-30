Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree Rasmus Hojlund deal; club submit Sofyan Amrabat offer, and more - July 30, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season under Erik ten Hag's tutelage. The Dutch manager also helped his team win the EFL Cup and reach the FA Cup final (losing to Manchester City).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer. Elsewhere, the English giants have submitted their opening offer for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 30, 2023:

Manchester United agree Rasmus Hojlund deal

Rasmus Hojlund is arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have struck a deal with Atalanta for the services of Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have had their eyes on the Danish striker for a while and have previously agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Serie A side have accepted the Old Trafford outfit's €85 million total package for Hojlund.

"The big news of the day is that Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United is ‘here we go’!

"After long negotiations, the deal is finally in place – from what I’m told it’s a €70m guaranteed fee, €5m very easy add-ons and a further potential €10m add-ons that are less easy. So it’s €75m almost guaranteed, and a total package of potentially €85m," wrote Romano.

Romano added that Hojlund was also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain but has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League giants instead.

"Atalanta paid just €17m to sign Hojlund from Sturm Graz a year ago, and now after ten months (later), they’re selling him for a huge profit. Hojlund himself agreed a contract with Manchester United ten days ago: it’s a five-year contract with the option for a further year," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"This was not an easy deal because Atalanta are always difficult to negotiate with, and they started off asking for more than €70m, but they even hoped to arrive at close to €85-90m. It’s also worth saying that it was not easy for United because PSG really tried to sign Hojlund."

Hojlund is reportedly a childhood Manchester United fan and is eager to team up with Ten Hag.

Red Devils submit Sofyan Amrabat offer

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have submitted an offer with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

The Moroccan midfielder is a target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager has turned his attention to the 26-year-old after succeding in the pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund.

Amrabat was a revelation for his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - where Morocco finished a historic fourth - and has been equally impressive for his club side.

However, the Moroccan's contract with Fiorentina expires in 12 months, but he's yet to sign an extension. The 26-year-old is reportedly impressed by Ten Hag's work with the Premier League giants and wants to join his revolution at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been following Amrabat for a while and have now accelerated their efforts to sign the player. They have placed an offer on the table for Fiorentina. The details of the bid are unknown, but it's likely that Manchester United will look to convince the Serie A side to part ways with their prized asset.

Erik ten Hag setting higher targets for new season

Erik ten Hag is looking forward to the challenge of winning the Premier League next season.

The Dutch manager arrived at Old Trafford last summer and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign with Manchester United. He has added goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount to his roster this summer, while Rasmus Hojlund is set to arrive soon.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Irish News, Ten Hag said that his team are not yet at the level he's aiming for.

"I think the levels all across increased (at an) immense (level), and that was necessary. But, still, we are not there where we want to be, and we have to raise the bar, so we have to go to next levels.

"You learn always, and, I think, English football evolves, and, I think, you see nowadays the league is stronger and and stronger," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"When you compare it with three, four years ago, it’s definitely the case. Because all the strong players get attracted to the Premier League, all the best managers got attracted to the Premier League, so every time it develops and progresses.

"It’s really a challenge, and I’m really looking forward again to go in the season and to get the challenge.”

The Red Devils will be expected to fight for the league as well as the UEFA Champions League next season.