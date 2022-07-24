Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils already have Cristiano Ronaldo replacement; club interested in Inter Milan full-back, and more - July 23, 2022

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium on Saturday. New manager Erik ten Hag’s men took a 2-0 lead at half-time, thanks to a Jadon Sancho strike and a Matthew Cash own goal. However, the Villans hit back through Leon Bailey after the break before Calum Chambers scored an injury-time equaliser.

Meanwhile, former United winger Lee Sharpe believes the Red Devils already have a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in an Inter Milan full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 23, 2022:

Manchester United already have Cristiano Ronaldo replacement in Anthony Martial, says Lee Sharpe

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Anthony Martial could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, according to Lee Sharpe.

The Portuguese did not join the Red Devils on their pre-season tour due to personal reasons. The 37-year-old is eager to leave Old Trafford this summer, although the club want him to stay.

utdreport @utdreport @FabrizioRomano] Jorge Mendes is planning for new direct contacts with many European clubs for Cristiano Ronaldo. He intends to try again with Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Atlético Madrid need to sell players #mulive Jorge Mendes is planning for new direct contacts with many European clubs for Cristiano Ronaldo. He intends to try again with Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Atlético Madrid need to sell players #mulive [@FabrizioRomano]

Sharpe told 888 Sports (via Express) that he backs Martial to fill Ronaldo’s boots should the Portuguese leave.

"I think if he goes, then it allows someone else to come in – whether it’s a transfer, whether it’s a young lad, they’ve played Martial up there, and Martial is looking good. If you can get a hungry Martial, then I still think he’s got a lot of ability," said Sharpe.

He added:

"He just seems to switch off at times, but if they can keep him focused and working a little bit harder, I think he can be an unbelievable player. So, I think, it’s a win-win; I don’t think Manchester United will lose out in the situation whether he (Ronaldo) stays or he goes."

Sharpe also said that Ronaldo could struggle to fit in Ten Hag’s tactics.

"Obviously he brings goals, which is the main thing in a football match. and he’s been proving over the years that he’s one of the best in the business at doing that. Other than goals, the way the manager seems to want to play. I’m not sure whether a 37-year-old can play the high tempo, high pressing game that the manager wants to play," Sharpe added.

Red Devils interested in Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Denzel Dumfries, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via The Sun. The Dutch defender has caught the eye since joining Inter Milan last summer but could be allowed to leave this summer. The Red Devils are looking to take him to Old Trafford but might have to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka to complete a move.

The Englishman has struggled to find his feet at the club and looks to have dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag. Diogo Dalot has been preferred in the right-back role in pre-season, and Wan-Bissaka could be offloaded before the end of the summer. Dumfries would be a fabulous replacement, and the Nerazzurri currently value him at £34 million.

David de Gea wants Old Trafford stay

David de Gea enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 season.

David de Gea has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The Spaniard’s contract with Manchester United expires in 12 months, but the club have the option of an additional year.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗣 David de Gea: “I’m just thinking about Manchester. It’s my home. I feel very good here. It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to be here in this club. It’s one of the best things in my life, to be a part of this club.” [Mail] 🗣 David de Gea: “I’m just thinking about Manchester. It’s my home. I feel very good here. It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to be here in this club. It’s one of the best things in my life, to be a part of this club.” [Mail]

The 31-year-old wants to stay on at United. He said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"I didn't talk with anyone yet but of course, I would be really happy to be here for as long as they want because I want to be here for more years. Yeah, if it's possible (he could retire at Old Trafford), of course. If they let me stay here, I will stay here, for sure. I'm really comfortable, really happy and hopefully, before I leave we can win something,” said De Gea.

De Gea added that he has no regrets about missing out on a move to Real Madrid in 2015.

“Winning or not winning, just being in this club means more than winning trophies, but of course, we want to win; we always want to win, but representing this club is bigger than any trophy. I'm just thinking about Manchester. It's my home. I feel very good here. It's a privilege; it's an honour to be here in this club; it's one of the best things in my life, to be a part of this club,” said De Gea.

About to enter a 12th season with the club, the Spaniard has made nearly 500 appearances across competitions.

