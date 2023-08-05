Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils announce Rasmus Hojlund; Bayern Munich eyeing Sofyan Amrabat, and more - August 5, 2023

Manchester United secured a comeback 3-1 win in their pre-season clash against Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday. Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro found the back of the net to mark a fruitful outing for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have announced the arrival of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, an United target.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 5, 2023:

Manchester United announce Rasmus Hojlund arrival

Rasmus Hojlund has arrived at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have announced the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The Danish striker walked out on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s game and was greeted by a rapturous applause from the club faithful. Ten Hag wanted a new No. 9 this summer and has found his man in Hojlund.

Speaking to the club’s website, the 20-year-old admitted that he has been a Red Devils fan for ages.

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me,” said Hojlund.

He continued:

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players. Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development. "

Hojlund concluded:

"I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

Manchester United’s summer business is unlikely to end with Hojlund’s arrival.

Bayern Munich eyeing Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich have their eyes on Sofyan Amrabat, according to transfer insider Florian Plettenberg.

The Moroccan midfielder is a target for Ten Hag this summer, but Manchester United are likely to face competition from the Bavarians for his services. Amrabat has been impressive for Fiorentina recently, but his contract expires in 12 months. The Serie A side are looking to cash in on him this summer.

Ten Hag is in the market for a new midfielder, and the 26-year-old is his preferred choice. The Dutch manager has even spoken to Amrabat to persuade him about a move to Old Trafford.

The player is open to a reunion with his former manager, but the Red Devils are yet to agree a deal with Fiorentina. The player’s entourage are also mindful of the rising interest from Bayern, whose manager Thomas Tuchel wants a new No. 6 , and the Moroccan fits the bill.

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay backed to stay

Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay could stay at Manchester United beyond the summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and is heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford. McTominay has also struggled for game time recently and is generating interest from suitors across the league.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are willing to keep the duo at the club if they don't receive a suitable bid.

"Despite reports, I’m not aware of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay undergoing medicals ahead of a move to West Ham at this stage. West Ham are focused on their midfield, and more specifically, signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"There’s a chance for both McTominay and Maguire to stay at Man United for sure, as the Manchester club will only sell if the two players receive important proposals; otherwise, they can stay.”

Maguire has lost the armband at United, and his time at the club could be coming to an end.