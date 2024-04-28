Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed for busy summer, Dortmund want Jadon Sancho stay, and more - April 28, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 34 games, 13 points behind Aston Villa in fourth with a game in hand. Erik ten Hag's team next face Crystal Palace in the league on Monday, May 6.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been backed to have a busy summer transfer window. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are keen to keep Jadon Sancho permanently at the club.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 28, 2024.

Manchester United backed for busy summer by Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are likely to be very busy in the transfer window this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are embarking on a new journey under INEOS, who took charge of the footballing aspects at the club earlier this year. The Premier League giants have struggled to impress this season and changes are in order ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the club's transfer business will depend on outgoings.

“I expect them to be very busy. Honestly, a number at the moment, I have absolutely no idea because it depends on the outgoings. We know how important it will be to clarify the situations of [Mason] Greenwood, [Jadon] Sancho and many players who are still at the club," said Romano.

He continued:

“[Anthony] Martial is leaving, [Raphael] Varane at the moment is not being offered a new deal, but we have to see what happens with [Christian] Eriksen, Casemiro - there are many situations to discuss. This is why at the moment, it is difficult to see and to mention how many signings United will do. But I think there will be a lot of movement, so I expect them to be very, very busy in terms of outgoing and incomings.”

Manchester United are likely to invest in defense and midfield at the end of this season.

Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho stay

Jadon Sancho's future remains up in the air

Borussia Dortmund want to make Jadon Sancho's stay at the club permanent, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English forward left Manchester United in January this year on a six-month loan to join his former club. Sancho has begun to rediscover his mojo at the Signal Iduna Park, registering three goals and two assists from 16 outings across competitions.

The Bundesliga club are pleased with his efforts and want to tie him down to a permanent deal. However, it will be easier said than done due to the finances involved. The player currently earns £250,000 per week at Old Trafford, and Dortmund cannot offer him anything close. The Red Devils are willing to let Sancho go, but are likely to demand around £50m for his signature, which will also pose a problem for the German club.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United could also have a bearing on Sancho's next move. The 24-year-old left the Premier League giants due to his rift with the Dutch manager. If Ten Hag is sacked at the end of the season, Sancho could be open to extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Red Devils eyeing Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are hot on the heels of Andriy Lunin, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been a revelation with Real Madrid this season. Lunin was tasked with filling Thibaut Courtois' boots at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has responded admirably. The 25-year-old has registered 12 clean sheets from 28 outings across competitions this season, turning heads at multiple clubs across Europe.

The Red Devils are also eyeing him with interest as they look to address their No. 1 position. Andre Onana was roped in from Inter Milan last summer and has endured a mixed season so far. The Premier League giants are looking to add more competition for places in the team this summer and have reportedly found their man in Lunin. However, they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich for his services.

The 25-year-old's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Ukrainian is likely to drop back to the bench once Courtois returns to full fitness. As such, he could consider his future come summer.