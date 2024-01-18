Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed for Harry Kane move; club suffer Serhou Guirassy blow, and more - January 18, 2024

Manchester United will have the time to work on their tactics as they enjoy a small break. Erik ten Hag's team next face Newport Town in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been backed to move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Serhou Guirassy this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 18, 2024:

Manchester United backed for Harry Kane move

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Luke Edwards reckons Manchester United will move for Harry Kane this summer.

The English forward is a long-term target for the Red Devils and was wanted at the club last year. However, he eventually left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich and has been a huge hit. The 30-year-old has 26 goals and eight assists in 23 outings across competitions for the Bavarians, while Erik ten Hag's team have struggled for goals.

On The BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily, though, Edwards admitted that Kane has little reason to return to the Premier League this summer.

"There’s (Victor) Osimhen at Napoli, and there’s Harry Kane at Bayern Munich, who, I thi,nk Manchester United will be in for in the summer.

"I think it’s probably easier for Manchester United to sign him from Bayern Munich than it ever was going to be from Tottenham Hotspur – but is he going to want to come home?" said Edwards.

He continued:

“He’s just had his mate Eric Dier arrive to keep him company, which is nice, and he’s doing really really well in Germany. I don’t see Bayern Munich wanting to let him go in the summer, I don’t see Harry Kane wanting to come back to England, if I’m perfectly honest.”

Kane is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's all time Premier League goalscoring record, so a return to England could be on the cards but might not happen this summer.

Red Devils suffer Serhou Guirassy blow

Serhou Guirassy remains an option for Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Serhou Guirassy this month.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Guinea international has informed VfB Stuttgart that he wants to stay beyond January. The Red Devils are eager to sign a new striker this month amid their poor showing in front of goal.

Ten Hag signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer, but the Danish striker has struggled. Guirassy, 27, has emerged as an option, thanks to his blistering form, with 19 goals and two assists in 17 outings across competitions.

The player had a £17.5 million release clause, which expired in the middle of this month, but that hasn't ended speculation regarding his future. Guirassy remains linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it now appears that he's unlikely to leave the MHPArena in January.

Jaap Stam backs Jadon Sancho decision

Jadon Sancho moved back to Germany this month.

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam believes his former club have done the right thing by offloading Jadon Sancho this month. The English forward was banished from the first team by Ten Hag owing to disciplinary issues last year and joined Borussia Dortmund on loan last week.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Stam said that it's time for all parties to move on.

"It’s good for the manager because it means he’s not going to be asked all of the same questions about the player," said Stam.

He continued:

"I think it’s better for all parties that he moved on. Sometimes you see players with this kind of power within themselves, even though they haven’t proven themselves at the club, or at a certain level, but they’re not happy with how the manager has treated them, or what the manager has said about them. … but they still get a great move out of it, to go and play somewhere else. It’s better for everyone that he left, I think.”

Sancho failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, managing 12 goals and six assists from 82 outings. He's due to return in the summer.