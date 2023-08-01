Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed to sign another striker; club not in talks for Romeo Lavia, and more - August 1, 2023

Manchester United are working to improve their squad after finishing third in the Premier League last season. Manager Erik ten Hag also guided his team to an EFL Cup triumph and the FA Cup final and will set bigger targets next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been backed to sign another striker this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are not in talks to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 1, 2023:

Manchester United backed to sign another striker

Rasmus Hojlund is set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are likely to sign another striker before the end of the summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Red Devils have agreed a deal with Atalanta to take Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford this summer.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants haven’t address their priority targets yet.

“We should think back to remember what United’s actual plan was for this window. They wanted a premium number nine and a top-quality deep-lying midfielder.

"At the moment, they haven’t actually done that. They’ve got a goalkeeper, a more attacking midfielder and an emerging forward,” said Jones.

Jones added that another No. 9 could arrive at Old Trafford depending on the future of Anthony Martial.

“So I think there is still more to come from United, and it isn’t impossible that another forward comes in. I think a lot will depend on Anthony Martial, though. They need to find him a new club,” said Jones.

He continued:

“If he could stay fit, I think having him as an alternate option through the middle as well as Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and even Jadon Sancho could be good, but the problem is, we just don’t know how often he’ll be fit. You can’t count on him, unfortunately, and Erik ten Hag must be a bit fed up of that."

There’s very little interest in Martial at the moment.

Red Devils not in talks for Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Romeo Lavia, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave Southampton this summer, and recent reports have linked him with the Red Devils. Ten Hag is reportedly in the market for a new midfielder, despite signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Dutch manager is now focussed on offloading the deadwood at the club.

“I think first we’re likely to see United focus on selling players – Fred will 100% leave this summer, we’re just waiting to see which club he picks as his favoured destination, while Donny van de Beek has a possibility with Real Sociedad, though it’s still nothing agreed,” wrote Romano.

However, Romano added that Manchester United have their eyes on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

“After that, I think we’ll see United enter into concrete negotiations with Fiorentina. They’ve already spoken to Amrabat on the player side, so I think he’ll be the next big target for Manchester United,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m aware there have been reports of Man United also showing an interest in Romeo Lavia in midfield, but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation between United and Lavia at the moment.

"They’ve been looking at him as a top talent, but at the moment, there’s nothing else in terms of negotiations or bids.”

Amrabat is reportedly keen to team up with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson advised to leave Old Trafford

Dean Henderson is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Dean Henderson to leave Manchester United this summer.

Ten Hag has roped in Andre Onana from Inter Milan to replace David de Gea. Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and is expected to join them permanently this summer.

Collymore told Give Me Sport that Forest should sign the Englishman over Arsenal's Matt Turner.

“If I was Nottingham Forest, I would sign Dean Henderson ahead of Matt Turner. He has more experience and has been around senior England squads.

"He also knows what it’s like to be fighting to be Manchester United’s number one, and that shows top-level determination and a wealth of confidence,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“With that being said, though, if Henderson has any sort of ambition whatsoever, he will push to leave Manchester United this summer with the aim of becoming Forest’s outright number one.”

Henderson’s departure could force the Red Devils into the market for a new No. 2.