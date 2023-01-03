Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed to sign Boubacar Kamara; Everton interested in Anthony Elanga, and more - January 2, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday (January 3) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are fourth in the standings after 16 games.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed the Red Devils to sign Boubacar Kamara. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips has said that Everton are interested in Anthony Elanga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 2, 2023:

Stan Collymore backs Manchester United to sign Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara has been very impressive for Aston Villa.

Stan Collymore reckons Manchester United could be interested in Boubacar Kamara.

The French midfielder joined Aston Villa at the start of the season and has been on a superb run. The 23-year-old has been a dominating presence in the middle of the park for the Villans, earning widespread praise for his performances.

Get French Football News @GFFN Boubacar Kamara (23) is slowly beginning to redemonstrate his capacity to become one of the best 6s in the world as was apparent at Marseille - complete general in the Aston Villa midfield vs Tottenham this afternoon. Boubacar Kamara (23) is slowly beginning to redemonstrate his capacity to become one of the best 6s in the world as was apparent at Marseille - complete general in the Aston Villa midfield vs Tottenham this afternoon.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that it's only a matter of time before the big guns of the league come calling for Kamara.

“One player at Aston Villa that I have been really, really impressed with is Boubacar Kamara. Villa got him in the summer on a free transfer, and what a signing he is proving to be. However, because of that, I wouldn’t be surprised if a club tried to prise him away from Villa Park this month,” said Collymore.

He added:

“Don’t get me wrong, Villa’s owners don’t need the money, but they may well look at the commercial aspect and think ‘well, we got him for nothing, £40m or £50m would be pure profit, and we could reinvest that elsewhere.’ I certainly think there will be clubs out there taking notice of him. But if we disregard the January window, if Kamara continues his upward trajectory, then the likes of Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea will all surely be looking seriously at him.”

The Red Devils could look to bring in Kamara as a backup and long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Everton interested in Anthony Elanga, says Simon Phillips

Anthony Elanga (right) has struggled for chances with Manchester United this season.

Everton are interested in Anthony Elanga, according to Simon Phillips. The Swedish forward has dropped down the pecking order this season at Manchester United. Ten Hag has mostly used the 20-year-old from the bench, so a move away from Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Everton are plotting a loan move for Elanga.

“Everton are knocking on the door making enquiries. They are in the early stages. They are speaking to his agent regarding a loan move, I believe, at the moment. That’s the proposal they want to put together for him,” said Phillips.

Elanga has appeared 16 times for the Red Devils this season across competitions but is yet to score.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Martin Dubravka return to Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka has left Old Trafford this month.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan spell with Manchester United due to the player’s lack of game time.

The Slovakian goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford this summer on a season-long loan spell. The Red Devils brought in the 33-year-old as a backup for David de Gea, having allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

However, Dubravka has managed just two appearances for Manchester United in the EFL Cup. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils could invest in a new goalkeeper in January.

“Newcastle have decided to recall Dubravkam as he was almost never playing at Manchester United. Eddie Howe approved the decision. Man United will now think about goalkeeper situation, no decision made yet – for sure it’s not the priority now with striker situation still to be sorted,” wrote Romano.

Dubravka is unlikely to be a first choice for Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park this season.

