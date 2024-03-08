Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed to sign Harry Kane, PSG want Marcus Rashford, and more - March 8, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations in the buildup to their upcoming Premier League tie at home against Everton on Saturday, March 9. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the league after 27 games, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been tipped to complete a move for Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on Marcus Rashford.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 8, 2024.

Manchester United backed to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford

West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan has backed Manchester United to sign Harry Kane.

The English striker has admirers at Old Trafford, following his recent exploits with Tottenham Hotspur. Kane left Spurs last summer to join Bayern Munich and has been in explosive form at the Allianz Arena so far.

The 30-year-old has scored 33 goals in 33 games in all competitions, while also picking up nine assists. The Red Devils could look to bring in a new striker to share the workload with Rasmus Hojlund this summer and remain linked with Kane.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Nolan pointed out that the Englishman will cost a hefty fee but added that he will be worth the money.

"I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination. I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it)," said Nolan.

He continued:

"20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well. Realistically, are Man United as good as Tottenham? But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever. But I probably think Man United would be the one.”

Erik ten Hag signed Hojlund from Atalanta last summer, and the Danish striker could pick up the tricks of the trade from Kane should he arrive.

PSG want Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form this campaign

PSG have Marcus Rashford on their wish list, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward hasn't been in his element this season, with off-field issues putting him in hot water. Rashford has registered six goals and six assists from 33 outings across competitions this season for Manchester United.

The Parisians have had their eyes on the 26-year-old for a while, especially after his explosive form in the 2022/23 campaign. Rashford scored 30 goals and registered 11 assists from 56 games last season, but looks a shadow of his former self now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that PSG will only move for the player if he indicates that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

"Rashford knows that if he is not back at his best, he does not have leverage at Manchester United or with any other potential suitor. I think the whole Rashford situation will calm and will then pick up again in the summer because he is on PSG's list," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But as much as they like Rashford, PSG also see a player that is out of form compared to 12 months ago. They won't actively reach out to Rashford unless the player indicates, categorically, that he wants to move because they felt their last talks - prior to Rashford renewing his contract at Old Trafford - were being used as leverage. PSG don't want their time wasted."

Rashford signed a new contract with the Red Devils in July 2023 which runs until 2028.

Red Devils establish contact for Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are in talks with Gleisen Bremer's camp regarding a move this summer, according to Il Bianconero.

The Brazilian defender has been a rock at the back for Juventus this season, registering 13 clean sheets in 27 appearances across competitions. The Red Devils are impressed by his form, while Tottenham Hotspur also have their eyes on the 26-year-old.

Erik ten Hag is looking for defensive reinforcements, with uncertainties surrounding the futures of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire. Meanwhile, Jonny Evans is in the final phase of his career, and Victor Lindelof's future remains up in the air. Bremer could help address the situation at Old Trafford.

The Bianconeri are already preparing for life without him, with Manchester United reportedly pushing for the 26-year-old. Juventus expect Bremer to leave and have identified Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande as his replacement.