Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed to sign Ivan Toney; Victor Osimhen not a priority at Old Trafford, and more - May 14, 2023

Manchester United remain on course for a top-four finish after a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13). However, Erik ten Hag’s men might need to win at least two of their remaining three games to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been tipped to move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer. Elsewhere, Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is not a priority target for the Premier League giants this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 14, 2023:

Manchester United backed to target Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be a target for Erik ten Hag this summer.

Manchester United could move for Brentford's Ivan Toney this summer, according to football pundit Jay Bothroyd.

The Red Devils are eager to sign a new No. 9 this year following the goalscoring woes of the current crop. Harry Kane has been identified as the top target for Ten Hag, while Victor Osimhen is also on the Dutchman's radar.

However, speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Sunday, Bothroyd said that the Premier League giants could move for Toney if their fail in their pursuit of Kane and Osimhen.

“Ivan Toney as well, he’s scored a lot of goals and he’s been playing well. He’s their (Brentford’s) talisman. No one’s really talking about him. I think they need a striker. I think if if they’re gonna need a striker, and they can’t get Osimhen or Kane, then, I think, he would be good. I think they could turn to him. I think he would be a good signing,” said

Toney has 21 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season for Brentford.

Victor Osimhen not a priority at Old Trafford

Victor Osimhen has been in majestic form this season.

Victor Osimhen is not a priority target for Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Nigerian forward has been on fire for Napoli this season, amassing 28 goals and five assists in 36 games across competitions. His exploits have been crucial to the club’s triumph in Serie A, earning him admirers across the continent.

The Red Devils have also been linked with the 24-year-old ahead of the summer. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that neither Manchester United nor Chelsea are prioritising a move for Osimhen.

“I have always considered that this is going to be a really difficult one to do. Wherever we are actually looking in terms of landing spots for Osimhen, whether it's been United or Chelsea or whoever else, no one's ever, from my conversations anyway, outlined him as the prime target that they'll do anything to get,” said Jones.

He added:

“I think that that's what it would probably take to actually land Osimhen because of the amount of money he's going to cost in the next transfer window."

Osimhen could be tempted to stay with Napoli and help them fight for the Champions League next season.

Red Devils monitoring Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Nathan Collins, according to Tribal Football.

The Irish footballer arrived at Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and has become a mainstay in defence. The 22-year-old was recommended to Ten Hag last summer, while he was still in Burnley, by Darren Fletcher.

However, the Dutch manager opted to move for Lisandro Martinez instead. That choice has certainly been vindicated, but with Harry Maguire likely to leave, the Red Devils are back in the market for a defender. Collins has emerged as an option, and Manchester United are monitoring him with interest.

