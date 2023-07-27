Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed to sign Rasmus Hojlund; club offer €35 million for Sofyan Amrabat, and more - July 27, 2023

Manchester United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the NRG Stadium on July 26 (Wednesday) to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly. Erik ten Hag's men next face Borussia Dortmund on July 30 (Sunday) at the Allegiant Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been backed to complete a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have offered Fiorentina €35 million for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 27, 2023:

Manchester United backed to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is inching closer to Old Trafford/

Journalist Ryan Taylor has backed Manchester United to complete a move for Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with Atalanta as they look to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford. Ten Hag wants a new No.9 in his roster ahead of the new season, and the Danish striker has emerged as his preferred choice.

Taylor told Give Me Sport that Hojlund might be the only star striker Manchester United could sign this summer considering their summer business so far.

"Obviously, they’ve already agreed personal terms. And I think it’s clear from Atalanta’s perspective that they will probably struggle to keep the player with Manchester United and PSG in talks with his representatives. Obviously Hojlund is a Man United fan, so I can see exactly why he’d want to make the move to one of the biggest clubs in the world," said Taylor.

He continued:

"And I feel like if we’re being realistic, I think Hojlund is the only one that they can probably have the financial scope to afford this window given they’ve already spent over £100m on Onana and Mount."

Ten Hag previously wanted to sign Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur are adamant that the Englishman won't join a Premier League club.

Red Devils offer €35 million for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat (right) is wanted at Old Trafford/

Manchester United have offered €35 million for the services of Sofyan Amrabat, according to Sport Italia.

The Moroccan midfielder has emerged as a target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager added Mason Mount to his roster this month but remains keen for further reinforcements in midfield. Amrabat has been on the rise since an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - where Morocco finished a historic fourth - and is expected to leave Fiorentina this year.

The Red Devils want him at Old Trafford and are already locked in talks with the Italian side to facilitate a deal. The Premier League giants were willing to offer €25 million for the player, which is less than the Tuscan club’s valuation of the 26-year-old.

Manchester United finally submitted an offer that matches the player’s asking price. As such, the Red Devils are now quite close to securing Amrabat.

Erik ten Hag pleased with Andre Onana performance

Andre Onana arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag has praised Andre Onana after his debut against Real Madrid. The Cameroonian joined Manchester United this month from Inter Milan and was handed his first start against Los Blancos on Wednesday.

Despite conceding twice, Onana gave a good account of his all-round abilities against the La Liga giants. After the game, as cited by The Metro, Ten Hag admitted that the 27-year-old will have to work to understand his backline better.

"I think (his performance was) good, solid, (made) two very good saves. He was there in the moment the team needed him, so he did his job.

"I think he integrated well in our team. This is the first game and detail. We have a lot of work to do between him and the defending part (of the team)," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

"You could see with the second goal where we are not close at the back post. It can’t be that, and goals will come there. There are things that are rules we have to follow, and they’ll come quick that we integrate that into our way of play."

Onana will take over the No. 1 role at Old Trafford next season following the departure of David de Gea on a free transfer.