Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils can sign La Liga ace for €45m, club expected to complete move for Englishman this summer, and more - 4th August 2021

Manchester United are close to having all their star players back for pre-season training. The Red Devils are set to start their new campaign against Leeds United in less than a fortnight and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to get his squad back in shape for the game.

The Norwegian is also optimistic about a few more additions to the squad before the end of August. Manchester United are looking to add a new midfielder to their ranks this summer. The Red Devils also want to strengthen the full-back position before the end of the month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 4 August 2021.

Manchester United can sign La Liga ace for €45m

Saul Niguez

Manchester United can sign Saul Niguez for €45m, according to The Express via Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are hot on the heels of the Spaniard as they look to find the perfect balance in their midfield ahead of a crucial season.

Saul has dropped down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid and is gearing up for a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. The Spaniard has also attracted interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Manchester United are among the clubs that have been in contact with Saúl Ñíguez’s agent — utdreport (@utdreport) August 4, 2021

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of midfield options this summer. The Red Devils are said to be monitoring Leon Goretzka, Declan Rice, and Eduardo Camavinga among others.

However, Saul represents great value for money for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has already splashed the cash on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer. There’s a common belief that the Premier League giants need an anchor in midfield to unleash a frightening partnership between Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Saul could be the final piece of the puzzle and will cost Manchester United around €40m to €45m.

Red Devils expected to complete move for Englishman this summer

Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are likely to get a deal for Kieran Trippier over the line this summer, according to The Express via Dean Jones. The Red Devils have earmarked the Englishman as the ideal signing to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The player believes Atletico Madrid are preparing for his departure and once they secure his replacement, Trippier will be free to negotiate terms with the Premier League giants.

The Englishman desires a move to Old Trafford and even though Manchester United are not prioritizing a move at the moment, a deal is expected to see the light of day this summer.

Aston Villa eying move for Manchester United defender

Axel Tuanzebe

Aston Villa are interested in a permanent move for Axel Tuanzebe, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Manchester United defender is expected to drop further down the pecking order after the arrival of Raphael Varane.

His current contract expires in 12 months and Villa are hoping to use that to their advantage. Tuanzebe enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Aston Villa during the 2018-19 season.

However, the Red Devils could also tie the defender to a new deal and then send him out on loan. Despite his injury woes, Manchester United still have high hopes from the Englishman so a permanent move might not suit them at the moment.

#mufc are close to agreeing a one-year contract extension with Axel Tuanzebe. Once agreed, Tuanzebe is expected to finalise a season-long loan move to Aston Villa #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 4, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar