Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils close to agreeing deal for Jadon Sancho, Villarreal want cash-only deal for star defender and more - 23rd June 2021

Manchester United scored 73 goals in the Premier League last season, the second-most in the league and seven more than the number they had managed in the 2019/20 season. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains determined to strengthen his attack this summer, perhaps aware that the Red Devils need more firepower if they are to get their hands on the league trophy.

Manchester United are also keen to bring in a central defender to partner Harry Maguire as their defense continues to be a concern.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 23 June 2021.

Manchester United close to agreeing deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are edging closer to completing a deal for Jadon Sancho, according to Sport Witness via BILD. The Englishman is Solskjaer’s number one target this summer and the Norwegian believes Sancho is the missing piece in his attacking jigsaw. Sancho managed 16 goals and 20 assists from 38 games for Borussia Dortmund in the 2020/21 season, highlighting why the Red Devils are eager to bring him to Old Trafford.

Breaking: Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are close to an agreement over the transfer of Jadon Sancho. An agreement is very likely to be reached in the next few days. [BILD] #BVB — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) June 23, 2021

Manchester United are already displaying a lot more desire in the pursuit of their target this time. The Red Devils had their initial bid of €70m rejected by the Bundesliga side, but their second offer of around €85m is very close to what Borussia Dortmund desire.

According to the report, the two sides are concluding negotiations and an agreement is expected to materialize in the next few days. However, it is not clear whether the Premier League giants are offering the entire amount upfront or if they have included add-ons and bonuses.

Villarreal want cash-only deal for star defender

Villarreal are looking for a cash-only offer for Pau Torres, according to Sport Witness via Sport. Manchester United remain interested in the Spaniard and are hoping to secure his signature this summer. The Red Devils are aware of his €65m release clause but were convinced the La Liga side would accept a player-plus-cash offer for Torres.

🚨 Manchester United want to sign a centre-back this summer amid interest in Raphael Varane and Pau Torres #mufc #mujournal



[@samuelluckhurst] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 23, 2021

However, the Yellow Submarines have no intentions of parting ways with their prized asset. Villarreal have reiterated that if Manchester United want the Spaniard, they will have to pay his release clause in full, which the club could reinvest in a replacement. The La Liga giants are not interested in a United player being included in the deal because of the difference in the wage structure of the two clubs.

Manchester United center-back could be sold despite signing new deal

Manchester United could offload Eric Bailly this summer, even though the Ivorian has recently put pen to paper on a new deal, according to The Express via Eurosport’s Dean Jones. The player has struggled with injuries since joining the Red Devils and is behind Victor Lindelof in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

However, with Manchester United eager to sign a new defender this summer, Bailly could still leave the club before the end of August. Pau Torres is expected to be his direct replacement, while the Ivorian could return to his former club Villarreal.

