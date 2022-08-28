Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils close to completing €100 million move for Ajax forward; Anthony Martial set for contract extension talks at Old Trafford, and more - August 28, 2022

Manchester United moved into the top half of the Premier League table after consecutive wins following as many losses. After picking up all three points against Liverpool on Monday, new manager Erik ten Hag got the better of Southampton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are close to completing a €100 million move for an Ajax forward. Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is set for contract extension talks at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 28, 2022:

Manchester United close to completing €100 million move for Antony

Antony is desperate to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are close to completing a €100 million move for Antony, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Premier League giants have been hot on the heels of the Ajax forward for quite some time. Erik ten Hag has made his former player his priority target this summer. The Eredivisie giants have already rejected multiple bids from the Red Devils for their prized asset.

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth #Ajax Manchester United close to agreeing deal with Ajax for forward Antony. Fee thought to be worth €100m including add-ons. Antony wasn’t in Ajax squad for game at Utrecht. Personal terms not expected to be a problem. Move expected to accelerate in the next 24-48 hours. #MUFC Manchester United close to agreeing deal with Ajax for forward Antony. Fee thought to be worth €100m including add-ons. Antony wasn’t in Ajax squad for game at Utrecht. Personal terms not expected to be a problem. Move expected to accelerate in the next 24-48 hours. #MUFC #Ajax

However, it now appears the Dutch manager will finally have his wish. Ajax are now close to accepting a colossal bid for Anthony, which will include add-ons and bonuses. The move is likely to accelerate in the coming hours, and the Brazilian is expected to arrive at Old Trafford soon.

Anthony has already agreed personal terms with United and is pushing for a reunion with Ten Hag.

Anthony Martial set for contract extension talks at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial has found a new lease of life under Erik ten Hag.

Anthony Martial is all set to sit down for talks to extend his contract with Manchester United, according to The Sun. The French forward was on the brink of leaving Old Trafford earlier this summer after enduring a difficult 2021-22 campaign. However, Martial has now managed to convince Ten Hag after a string of impressive displays in pre-season.

The Frenchman was the highlight of Ten Hag’s attack in the build-up to the new season. He picked up an injury right at the start of the campaign but had an impact from the bench against Liverpool on Monday.

Despite missing the weekend game due to injury, Martial remains firmly in the Dutch manager’s plans. His current contract runs till 2024, but the club hierarchy are ready to initiate negotiations to extend his stay.

Alan Hutton backs Casemiro to be huge influence in Red Devils dressing room

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton believes Casemiro could be a huge influence in the Manchester United dressing room.

The Brazilian left Real Madrid to move to Old Trafford last week and came off the bench against Southampton for his debut on Saturday. Casemiro has won everything on offer with Los Blancos and is eager for a fresh challenge with the Red Devils.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the Brazilian’s arrival should give a huge lift to everyone in the team.

“I think it’s a huge influence. You just have to look at what he’s won in his career. He’s coming from arguably one of the biggest teams in the world, so he’s going to come in and add that quality right away from day one, and I think, if anything, the players that are playing in his position, they’ll be the ones that are motoring on,” said Hutton.

He added:

“That lifts everybody, and that’s what they’ll be looking for. Not just the qualities that he’s bringing and his leadership but to make players round about better, that’s the sign of a world-class player.”

Casemiro is expected to become a mainstay in Ten Hag’s midfield this season after making his debut at Southampton, coming on for the final ten minutes.

Edited by Bhargav